“I want those people up top” - Bryce Mitchell ‘tired of sitting on the back of the bus,’ calls to face elite contenders after Dan Ige bout

Bryce Mitchell is tired of watching from the sidelines and wants to fight the best fighters in the division next.

The American last fought in December 2022 when he lost to Ilia Topuria at UFC 282. Since then, he was scheduled to fight in May this year but had two of his fights canceled at the last moment. He is now gearing up for his return against Dan Ige in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot. Mitchell spoke to The Schmo on what he plans to do next:

"I wanna win this fight and then fight one of those people up top. I'm tired of sitting in the back of the bus man, I'm trying to come up to the front and you know, it's like, I know I can hang with these guys and I just feel like I haven't got my shot yet. And when I did beat my first top ten guy instead of moving me up, they moved me back and I went backwards in rank."

Bryce Mitchell was very confident that the 'truth would come out' and that he would eventually get his shot at one of the top contenders in the division and he would be able to show everyone what he has got.

Bryce Mitchell claims his ex-girlfriend destroyed his fruit trees and fears for worse

Bryce Mitchell's controversy with his ex-girlfriend just keeps getting worse. The UFC featherweight has issued a plea to his neighbors and the people of his locality to help him against his ex-girlfriend, who runs a tattoo shop in the area. The woman in question reportedly vandalized Mitchell's property while he was out of town and killed his fruit trees:

"So I'm out of town for my fight and my coward ex-girlfriend came by my house and vandalized my house yesterday. She destroyed all of my fruit trees......I'm making this post because this s**t is evil and I'm begging the community of Searcy to help me. Guys I'm out of town and my animals and my wife is at home by herself."

Bryce Mitchell went on to state that his ex-girlfriend has threatened to kill his dogs and his wife before, and he is fearing for their lives. He pleaded for help from the people of Searcy, especially his neighbours, to help him against the woman.

