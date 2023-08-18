"Got that farm strength and farm animal IQ" - Bryce Mitchell's "I stopped trainin" for upcoming fight comment invites hilarious responses from fans

Bryce Mitchell is set to take on Dan Ige in a featherweight matchup on UFC Vegas 79. The Fight Night event is scheduled for September 23, 2023 at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Thug Nasty' recently caught the attention of fans when he posted a video of his farm chores. The video gained popularity due to its humorous caption and Mitchell's rustic appearance.

The video caught the eye of a fan who was curious about Mitchell's fight preparation for his upcoming match:

"Do you even train? Or is farming good enough?"

In response, Mitchell mentioned that he halted his training for the bout:

"i stopped trainin for this fite. its too hard man. and dangerous. im just gunna show up n fite."

Bryce Mitchell's remark triggered a cascade of comical reactions from fans across social media platforms.

One fan wrote:

"He reminds me a of someone I went to high school with, he didn't brush his teeth because toothpaste had sugar in it and he didn't want it rot his teeth."

Another fan wrote:

"Strong like bull but dumb like tractor."

"He's got that farm strength and farm animal IQ."

"You're not the sharpest, that's for sure."

"And the shape of that farm? Flat, just like the earth."

"Normally I worry about fighters and what continual head trauma will do to their cognitive abilities. Not with Bryce though."

When Bryce Mitchell shared his experience of getting "sh*t on" his face working at the farm

Bryce Mitchell lives on his native grounds in Texarkana, Arkansas, where he balances his MMA career with overseeing a cattle farm.

Earlier in January, the No.11-ranked featherweight fighter recounted a rather grim tale stemming from a DIY endeavor at his residence, one that resulted in an awkward situation for him. True to the traditions of farm living, 'Thug Nasty' attempted to tackle his home's plumbing system which ended up in total failure.

During his appearance on the Real Eyes Recognize Podcast in January, Mitchell stated:

"I replaced a whole main line, the main sewer tile, you know...I'm talking like, I got the solids whilst I'm underneath the trailer. I cut the line, boom! Sh*t's on my face, you know what I'm saying. With corn in it! I mean, it's as real as it gets. I'm just telling you the truth...I knew it was going to come out. Protective gear can help you, but you've got to have an exit strategy."

