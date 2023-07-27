BREAKING: Bryce Mitchell set for long-awaited clash at UFC Fight Night in September

It appears as though Bryce Mitchell is set to make his return to the octagon at an upcoming UFC Fight Night event scheduled for September 23.

According to ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto, the No.12 ranked featherweight will fight Dan Ige, who is currently ranked No.13. 'Thug Nasty' was originally scheduled to compete at UFC 288, but was forced to withdraw from the event a few days prior due to an injury.

Mitchell will be competing for the first time since UFC 282 this past December, where he was submitted by surging featherweight contender Ilia Topuria. It was the first loss of his professional MMA career, so it will be intriguing to see whether or not he can bounce back from defeat. Prior to the loss, the No.12 ranked featherweight was unbeaten with a 15-0 MMA record that included wins over the likes of Edson Barboza and Andre Fili.

Ige, on the other hand, has a lot of momentum on his side and will be looking to inch closer to the top-10 of the division. He is currently riding a two-fight winning streak that includes a knockout win over Damon Jackson and a unanimous decision win over Nate Landwehr.

Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige are both black-belts in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, so it will be interesting to see who will have the advantage in the grappling exchanges.

