“She’s going to try and k*ll me” - Bryce Mitchell unveils destructive break-in by ‘evil’ ex-girlfriend, pleads his neighbours for help

Bryce Mitchell is gearing up to face Dan Ige in a featherweight matchup at UFC Vegas 79. The Fight Night event is set for September 23 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a video posted by MMA Mania on X (formerly Twitter), Mitchell claimed that his ex-girlfriend had broken into his farmhouse in Searcy, Arkansas, and caused damage to the property.

'Thug Nasty' expressed concern for the safety of his wife, Erin Handlow, and the farm animals on the premises while he is away as he prepares for his upcoming fight and appealed to his neighbors for assistance in safeguarding his family:

"So I'm out of town for my fight and my coward ex-girlfriend came by my house and vandalized my house today. She destroyed all of my fruit trees. I'm making this post because this sh*t is evil, and I'm begging the community of Searcy to help me. I'm outta town and my animals and my wife is at home by herself. I please I need my neighbours to help."

Bryce Mitchell also mentioned that his ex-girlfriend had allegedly made threats to harm him and his animals:

"I need my neighbours to help, this evil woman is gonna come by, and she threatened to k*ll my dogs, she threatened to k*ll me and she threatened to k*ll all my animals. And I'm telling you, last time she came and k*lled my trees. Now that my trees are gone, she's gonna try to k*ll me, she's gonna try to k*ll my dogs and she's gonna try to k*ll Erin. For the love of god can the people of Searcy can please help me.?"

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below:

Fans react to Bryce Mitchell's appeal amidst ex-girlfriend troubles

Fans swiftly responded to Bryce Mitchell's plea for assistance from his neighbours and the Searcy community in the face of his ex-girlfriend's threats, expressing a wide range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"What marvel character is he requesting help from?"

Another wrote:

"At least she’s an ex. Sucks that happened"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Poor guy 🥴, calling the police should be the best option in the case."

"Police won't arrest her huh? Pretty typical and dangerous that women are allowed to do this."

"I'd be big mad if someone did that to my cherry or peach tree"

"@SStricklandMMA, help this man"

"This is what police are for my brother"

