"I'm afraid to leave" - Alarming footage of Bryce Mitchell smashing his ex-girlfriend's glass door emerges after the UFC star's online accusation 

An old video of Bryce Mitchell smashing his former girlfriend's glass door recently surfaced on social media just days after he accused her of potentially attempting to harm him and destroy his home.

For context, Mitchell took to social media a few days ago to plead with his local Searcy, Arkansas, community to help him deal with his ex-girlfriend, Kish Jones. 'Thug Nasty' alleged that she had broken into his farmhouse and also expressed concern about his wife's safety in his absence as he trains for his upcoming fight.

Bryce Mitchell is booked opposite Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79 on September 23 and will be forced to spend time away from his home in order to prepare.

In the latest development to this story, MMA journalist Amy Kaplan recently shared an old clip of Bryce Mitchell getting into a heated confrontation with the same ex-girlfriend over the custody of his dog. The video shows Mitchell standing outside the house while Kish Jones goes to find the dog.

While she's away, the UFC featherweight shatters the glass on the main door while banging on it. Jones is then heard saying:

"You just busted my glass. I have everything you've done on video. I'm afraid to leave."

Bryce Mitchell begs his neighbors to help protect his home from ex-girlfriend

As mentioned, Bryce Mitchell recently begged his local community to help protect him against Kish Jones, his ex-girlfriend. The mercurial UFC featherweight took to social media to accuse Jones of violating his personal property multiple times and even claimed she posed a threat to his wife and animals.

@mmamania re-posted a video of Mitchell's plea on Twitter. The clip showed 'Thug Nasty' outlining the extent of the damage Jones had done already and begged the community to look out for the safety of his wife, Erin Handlow, while she's home alone. He said:

"So I’m outta town for my fight, and my coward ex-girlfriend came by my house and vandalized my house yesterday. She destroyed all of my fruit trees... I been working on those trees for years, and she came by last night and killed them all."

Bryce Mitchell continued:

"I'm making this post because this s**t is evil, and I'm begging the community of Searcy to help me... Now that my trees are gone, she’s gonna try to kill me, she’s gonna try to kill the dogs, or she’s gonna try to kill Erin... I need your help, Searcy. Please."

Mitchell is coming off a second-round submission loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 282. Before that, 'Thug Nasty' was on an incredible 15-fight win streak.