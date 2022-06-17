Why did Conor McGregor throw a drink at MGK?

UFC superstar Conor McGregor threw a drink at rapper Machine Gun Kelly during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. 'Notorious' reportedly did this after Kelly declined a photo request from him.

In a video released by Entertainment Tonight, the UFC superstar can be seen lunging toward Kelly while security tries to separate the two men.

Watch 'Mystic Mac' and MG Kelly get into a scuffle below:

The video also features the rapper's girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, trying to pull Kelly away from the enraged UFC fighter.

McGregor's team has since denied claims of the superstar asking the rapper for a photo. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Irishman gave his side of the story regarding the scuffle:

"No scuffle at all... I don't know, I just showed up... I don't even know the guy to be honest with you... Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers... I don't know anything about him except that he is with Megan Fox"

Watch the interview below:

Conor McGregor, nicknamed the 'Notorious', has on more than one occasion lived up to the name by indulging in acts of vandalism and violence outside the UFC octagon.

Conor McGregor's run-ins with the law

UFC's biggest draw, Conor McGregor, is no stranger to controversies. Over the years, 'Notorious' has lived up to his ring name, getting involved in multiple scuffles with the law.

In 2019, the Irishman infamously punched an older man in a pub in Ireland for denying a drink offered by the fighter. The incident took place at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin on April 6.

The case gained much traction in both the Irish media and the MMA world. Later in the year, after investigations by the Irish police, Conor McGregor pleaded guilty in court and was fined 1000 euros.

Watch 'The Notorious' punch an old man in a pub:

In 2018 'Mystic Mac' was involved in the infamous Brooklyn bus attack. McGregor and twenty other men entered the UFC 223 media day venue and threw a dolly at the bus transporting the fighters. UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa was injured in the incident.

The fighter initially faced criminal charges for the incident but was later cleared after reaching a plea agreement with the court, which included community service.

Watch McGregor attack the fighter bus at UFC 223 media day:

In yet another incident, Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti accused 'Notorious' of punching him in the nose. Facchinietti said that the UFC fighter attacked him without any provocation.

