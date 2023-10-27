"Why would Fury take home almost 80%?" - Fans react as likely purses for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou are revealed

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will face off in a 10-round non-title boxing exhibition bout this Saturday (October 28) at the Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The highly-anticipated crossover event marks Ngannou's move to professional boxing after leaving the UFC and relinquishing the heavyweight title in January. In contrast, 'The Gypsy King' is returning to the boxing ring for the first time since his 10th-round TKO victory over Derek Chisora in December 2022.

As reported by Boxing Kingdom on X (formerly Twitter), 'The Predator' is poised to receive the largest payout of his professional career, estimated at approximately $10 million. Meanwhile, the WBC heavyweight champion is expected to earn around $40 million.

The fans were taken aback by the reported gap in earnings between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, triggering a wide spectrum of reactions.

"Great payday for Ngannou and just another day for Fury"

"How’s Fury fleeced 40m for this lol, fair play…"

"Damn, the promotional company will be bankrupt, this fight ain’t selling more then 100k ppv"

"This is no fair deal, why would Fury take home almost 80% of the deal?"

"Tyson Fury is the best at legalised bank robberies"

"50 Million in total? 💀😭 bro Mcgregor and Mayweather doubled this with no Saudi money. Levels to this boxing sh*t."

"Paid by Saudi as its just fun tokens to them. Actually ppv numbers won't break over 300k"

Tyson Fury discusses his preparations for Francis Ngannou's fight

Following their first press conference last month, Tyson Fury faced allegations of not approaching his super-fight with Francis Ngannou with the seriousness it deserves. It came partly because of his seemingly out-of-shape and unathletic appearance.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'The Gypsy King' openly acknowledged the substantial challenge posed by his opponent.

"I'm fighting an absolute killer in Francis Ngannou. A six-foot-four or five, 270-80 pound guy who's come from the streets, come from wherever he's from. Cameroon. On sleeping on the floor. I read somewhere that he was in Paris eating rats off the street. So this guy is hungry."

Fury went on to provide insights about his readiness for the fight and added:

"Do you think I'm going to not train for him? Come in at, like, 400 pounds? I don't think so. I've trained as hard for him as I did for any other fighter I've ever fought. And at this level, you don't get no second chances. So better to prepare for the hardest fight ever, and if not be, then prepare for an easy fight. And it's a war."

Check out Fury's comments below:

