Why did Jose Aldo's tattoo disappear during his UFC Fight Night 183 win over Marlon Vera?

Jose Aldo turned back the clock at UFC Vegas 17 with a decision win over Marlon Vera, but he confused the fans during the fight.

At the weigh-ins on Friday, Aldo didn't have any new tattoo, but when he took his shirt off on the walk to the octagon on Saturday, there was a chest tattoo. The commentators noticed it. After his win, the former featherweight champ revealed it was a temporary Brazilian Navy Seals tattoo to honor them in the fight.

“The truth, I didn’t know if I needed permission because it’s the Navy Seals, and I put it there in the hotel before I came here, and I warmed up for three hours without a shirt,” Aldo told reporters through an interpreter post-fight at UFC Vegas 17. “Nobody told me anything. I don’t think it’s a problem because it doesn’t have any sponsor information. If I caused any problems, I apologize.”

The win over Vera snapped Aldo's three-fight losing skid. It was his first win at bantamweight, and first victory since he defeated Renato Moicano in February 2019.

What's next for Jose Aldo?

Jose Aldo called for a fight with TJ Dillashaw after his win over Vera. The former bantamweight champion is set to return from a two-year USADA suspension in January.

Aldo vs. Dillashaw would be a great fight, one that can headline a Fight Night card in early 2021. They are both phenomenal strikers with great footwork, so it would be a good test for both men. Aldo has had mixed results at bantamweight, and if he can beat Dillashaw it would prove that he still is a top contender.

Next up for The King of Rio? Aldo wants Dillashaw! 👀 #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/gdnAg4Utdh — UFC (@ufc) December 20, 2020

Dillashaw wanted an immediate title shot upon his return, but that seems unlikely. If he wants to get a title shot, beating a former champion and a top-ten guy in Aldo will likely secure what he desires.

Whether or not Aldo will get the Dillashaw fight is uncertain. However, he will likely get a big name and a top-ten opponent next time out, whenever that will be.