5 reasons why Nate Diaz would do well in the WWE

Nate Diaz had just about the best sendoff he could have hoped for from the UFC. The Stockton legend was originally scheduled to face the undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev in a matchup that was widely regarded as a stylistic nightmare.

Diaz, who possesses a known vulnerability to takedowns due to his traditional boxing stance, was on the verge of clashing with one of the most relentless and physically imposing wrestlers on the entire roster.

However, good fortune prevailed and Nate Diaz instead faced Tony Ferguson. At UFC 279, Nate Diaz became only the second fighter in history to defeat 'El Cucuy' via submission after securing a guillotine choke as a counter to Ferguson's ill-advised takedown.

Not only did Diaz escape the brutal beating that fans and fellow fighters both believed he'd be dealt at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev, but the Stockton legend claimed victory at the 2:09 mark.

Since Diaz has proudly represented his hometown of Stockton throughout his entire career, frequently mentioning its 209 area code, it couldn't have been a more fitting narrative for him.

In the aftermath of his final UFC fight, many were left wondering what he would do next. A boxing match with Jake Paul looms over the horizon should 'The Problem Child' emerge victorious from his upcoming bout with Anderson Silva.

However, Nate Diaz was recently pictured alongside WWE chairwoman and CEO Stephanie McMahon and CCO Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, leading to speculation that Diaz's future may lie in sports entertainment.

While the pairing between Nate Diaz and the WWE seems uncanny at first glance, this list explores 5 reasons why the Stockton legend can fit in with the promotion.

#5. The Nate Diaz fandom

A fighter's popularity hangs by a thread more often than not. Typically, a win elevates a mixed martial artist's standing among fight fans, as was the case with Jorge Masvidal.

The surge in Masvidal's popularity came after a 5-second knockout win over former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren. However, just as quickly as Masvidal reached superstardom, his starpower faded after a winless streak.

Super Fan🇮🇪 @McGregorRousey Nate Diaz fans when he’s getting battered in a fight but flips off his opponent while bleeding profusely Nate Diaz fans when he’s getting battered in a fight but flips off his opponent while bleeding profusely https://t.co/6zp0AaLbWq

Nate Diaz, however, is an anomaly. Regardless of how many times the Stockton native loses a bout, he remains as popular as ever.

Even truly lopsided defeats have had no effect on Diaz's legacy or popularity. This is largely due to the cult following Nate Diaz has amassed over the years. His fans are as loyal as any in UFC history.

Furthermore, they lend credence to everything Diaz says. Thus, when Diaz characterizes a one-sided loss as a win, his fans justify his reasoning.

The strength of his fanbase's loyalty is such that they will undoubtedly support anything Nate Diaz does. Additionally, Diaz's two bouts with Conor McGregor introduced him to a much larger audience. something that rendered him the second biggest star in MMA.

If Diaz pursues a stint with the WWE, both his fans and MMA fans at large will certainly tune in, earning the promotion increased viewership.

#4. Nate Diaz is an outlandish character

One of the most important traits a WWE Superstar must possess is the ability to play a character. Often, these characters are loosely based on the pro-wrestler's own personality. Other times, these characters are complete inventions that have little to do with the pro-wrestler's real identity.

Regardless, the importance of being a larger-than-life persona cannot be overstated. In this regard, Nate Diaz will do exceedingly well.

UFC @ufc Real recognizes real.



's best mic moments Real recognizes real. @NateDiaz209 's best mic moments 👊 Real recognizes real. @NateDiaz209's best mic moments ⤵️ https://t.co/D4j7nieVMJ

The former UFC contender has always been a larger-than-life character. Diaz is brash and naturally outspoken. He always expresses his innermost thoughts. His unapologetic nature and fearless authenticity endeared him to UFC fans throughout the years.

Due to his natural personality, Diaz has engaged in truly outlandish behavior befitting of a WWE character. He offered bizarre explanations for his losses before characterizing them as wins.

He dismissed Josh Thomson — one of only three men to have ever finished Diaz — by describing him as terrified during their fight. Not only did Diaz deny losing the bout, he claimed Thomson made what he described as "woman sounds" instead of focusing on the TKO loss he suffered.

It's a level of absurdity that's right at home in the WWE, where characters are expected to behave in an outlandish manner and receive immediate title shots after losses.

#3. Diaz is naturally entertaining

Whether he's fighting or being interviewed, Nate Diaz is always entertaining. Fans will find considerable difficulty in identifying a boring Diaz fight that was due to the Stockton legend.

Even in defeat, Diaz offers spectators an experience. His antics inside the octagon have been as bizarre as they were thrilling. During his final UFC bout against Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz engaged in a series of odd but ultimately entertaining behaviors.

Headlocks & Company 🥋 (depressed colts fan) @HeadLocksUFC One of my favorite Nate Diaz moments is when he had Kurt Pellegrino in a Triangle Choke on the ground and Nate was just chilling and laughing with double middle fingers in the air while Pellegrino was fighting for his life One of my favorite Nate Diaz moments is when he had Kurt Pellegrino in a Triangle Choke on the ground and Nate was just chilling and laughing with double middle fingers in the air while Pellegrino was fighting for his life 😂😂 https://t.co/f8pSaTkyXj

He took random breaks from actively engaging Ferguson in the matchup. At times, Diaz has committed actions he's come to be associated with, like resting his hands on his knees while sticking his rear out.

Other times, he pushed his antics further than he ever has by refusing to take part in the bout despite the referee's best attempts. He even walked towards the fence, placing his hand on top of the octagon while resting.

Though he has been comical many times, Diaz can be far more. His post-fight interview after defeating Michael Johnson has become the stuff of UFC legend. After one of the finest performances of his career, the Stockton legend brushed aside Joe Rogan's praise and instead called out Conor McGregor in a profanity-laced tirade no one could have predicted.

#2. There's a role for the Skrap Pack

Despite his reputation, Nate Diaz is not confrontational or hostile towards every fighter he encounters. Diaz exhibits unconditional loyalty to the members of the Skrap Pack, a group of Cesar Gracie Jiu-Jitsu pupils.

Consisting of Diaz's primary training partners Jake Shields, Gilbert Melendez, David Terrell, Daniel Roberts, and, of course, Nick Diaz, the Skrap Pack is his longtime entourage.

Given Diaz's past of using his rapport with the UFC to try and earn his other training partners UFC contracts, it stands to reason that he would likely bring the Skrap Pack with him to the WWE.

The MMA standouts will find a built-in storyline role should Diaz introduce them to the world of pro-wrestling. As a faction, the Skrap Pack can easily be booked into the role of tweeners who come to the aid of other more established tweeners like Kevin Owens.

Addiitonally, due to Nate Diaz's friendship with Ronda Rousey, the WWE can book them together in an Invasion-inspired storyline revolving around MMA fighters taking the pro-wrestling world by storm.

#1. Diaz's otherworldly toughness

From the beginning of his MMA career to its end, Nate Diaz has always been known for his unbelievable toughness. The durability and iron will possessed by the Stockton legend were so great that many fans erroneously believed Diaz had never finished in an MMA bout, discounting his lone submission loss to Hermes França as well as his TKO loss to Josh Thomson.

He was outrageously difficult to knock out as Conor McGregor and Leon Edwards quickly learned in their encounters with Diaz. The insane toughness he exhibits will serve him well in pro-wrestling, where the kinds of brutal bumps and stunts performed on a regular basis can take a toll on the body.

Given Diaz's durability and stubborn unwillingness to concede, he will likely be more than open to taking bumps to prove himself as legitimately tough.

There is little else that Diaz prizes more than being recognized as a toughman who does not surrender. While he's unlikely to become an in-ring technician, he will be more than ready to take hard bumps that guest pro-wrestlers need to be babied through.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far