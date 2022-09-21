Why Roman Kryklia vs. Guto Inocente is a must-watch fight for those who love action

In the ONE 161 co-main event, Ukraine’s Roman Kryklia will meet Brazil’s Guto Inocente in the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinals. Riding an impressive 11-fight win streak, including three in a row inside the circle, Kryklia will enter the tournament bout as the reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion.

Meeting Kryklia in the center of the circle will be Inocente, who enters the bout with 40 career wins in Muay Thai and kickboxing competitions. These include back-to-back knockout victories in kickboxing under ONE Championship, defeating Bruno Susano and Rade Opacic.

As a three-time WGP kickboxing champion, Guto Inocente will likely present the toughest challenge for the Ukrainian thus far. Their co-main event spotlight will no doubt give both strikers an opportunity to showcase their heavy hands in a clash you don’t want to miss.

Roman Kryklia and Guto Inocente will deliver a heavyweight kickboxing showcase at ONE 161

The words ‘heavyweight’ and ‘kickboxing’ should be more than enough to capture the attention of combat sports fans. However, if you need a little more incentive, Roman Kryklia and Guto Inocente are more than happy to oblige. With nearly 100 career victories between the two behemoths and a penchant for spectacular knockouts, there is a high probability that someone will hit the canvas.

For Inocente, a trip to the ONE Heavyweight World Grand Prix final is more than enough incentive, as he also has the opportunity to make a statement by taking out the reigning light heavyweight kickboxing world champion. For Roman Kryklia, a win could establish his dominance in not one but two ONE Championship weight classes.

It will be a unique match-up for Inocente, who will have to contend with Kryklia’s relentless pursuit. Kryklia has the distinction of throwing the most strikes per minute inside of ONE’s striking-only contests. Inocente will look to avoid getting lit up with his opponent's slick movements and unorthodox technique, counterstriking with his own brand of knockout power along the way.

No matter who comes out on top in the semifinal showdown, it’s sure to bring fans a memorable moment as part of a stacked ONE 161 event.

