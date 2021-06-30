Why does the UFC make interim title fights?

Within the UFC, interim title fights are one of the key causes for controversy and complaint. This has recently been highlighted by the UFC's decision to make an interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane, even though Francis Ngannou was crowned champion only three months ago.

Francis Ngannou's agent called news of an interim UFC heavyweight title fight a "complete shock."



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/dc3jizjJ3S — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 28, 2021

So why does the UFC insist on making interim title fights? According to one of the most respected and well-regarded voices in the MMA community, Ariel Helwani, they are a tool designed to pressure UFC champions into either taking fights they don't want or forcing them to lower their wage demands.

Helwani has also stated that the UFC regularly threatens to strip their champions of their belts should they not comply with the promotion's wishes. This information all comes from a recent Twitter thread posted by Helwani, in the wake of the UFC's poor treatment of Francis Ngannou. Helwani wrote:

"Regarding today’s interim news, you’d be shocked how often they threaten this &/or how often they threaten to strip. And while most of the criticism has been directed towards Dana White - he is the face after all - it’s really been the M.O. of Hunter Campbell since he took over."

Regarding today’s interim news, you’d be shocked how often they threaten this &/or how often they threaten to strip. And while most of the criticism has been directed towards Dana White - he is the face after all - it’s really been the M.O. of Hunter Campbell since he took over. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 28, 2021

Helwani reveals who is behind the interim UFC Titles

According to Helwani, interim titles were not always a bargaining tool. They only began being used in this manner after Hunter Campbell was appointed as the UFC's Chief Business Officer.

"For those that don’t know, Campbell is the UFC’s chief business officer. He took over shortly after the sale. He does most, if not all the deals these days. Some love him - he’s a lot more like Lorenzo in that he isn’t emotional - but he also threatens to strip constantly."

Helwani ended the thread by stating that while some enjoy working with Campbell, his use of either an interim title fight or the threat of a title getting stripped happens considerably more often than fans may well think.

"Think of him as the UFC’s general manager if they were a sports team. Yet, he never speaks publicly or has to explain moves like a GM would from time to time. Good gig! Anyway, some enjoy dealing with him but this is right up his alley. It happens way more than fans think."

Think of him as the UFC’s general manager if they were a sports team. Yet, he never speaks publicly or has to explain moves like a GM would from time to time. Good gig! Anyway, some enjoy dealing with him but this is right up his alley. It happens way more than fans think. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 29, 2021

Blazing fast MMA updates, faster than Conor McGregor's left!

Follow our FB page now!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh