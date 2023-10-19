Wild stat shows Alexander Volkanovski's position on UFC's all-time significant strike differential list heading into UFC 294

Alexander Volkanovski is preparing for an eagerly awaited rematch against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 294, scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 21, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC featherweight champion stepped into the fight with just 12 days' notice, substituting for the injured Charles Oliveira. Their initial encounter took place at UFC 284 in February, where Makhachev clinched a narrow unanimous decision win in Volkanovski's home country, Australia.

'The Great' has yet to taste defeat in the 145-pound division, and each triumphant title defense, now reaching a streak of five, only solidifies his standing as the most well-rounded fighter on the planet. He's widely regarded as one of the all-time great 145-pounders. While certain pundits argue that the short-notice change might relieve some pressure from Alexander Volkanovski, it's crucial to recognize that he's making a second foray into a higher weight class, with the lofty ambition of joining a highly exclusive club of UFC fighters who have simultaneously held titles in two different weight categories.

Recently, combat sports data analyst Nate Latshaw has delved into a fascinating dataset concerning all-time UFC significant strike differentials leader by fight time. The analysis places Alexander Volkanovski in the fifth position, having notched a +697 strike. For context, his standing among these esteemed fighters places him alongside notable names such as Max Holloway, who boasts an impressive +1077, Joanna Jedrzejczyk with +847, Georges St-Pierre recording +817 and Jon Jones with +707 strikes in their respective careers.

A significant strike differential quantifies the disparity between the number of strikes a fighter throws compared to their opponent in a fight.

Statistics reveal: Alexander Volkanovski's involvement in every title fight at lightweight and featherweight since July 2022

Recent statistics indicate that Alexander Volkanovski has somehow found himself in every lightweight and featherweight title bout since July 2022. His reign in the featherweight division commenced in December 2019 following his victory over Max Holloway at UFC 245.

The 35-year-old Aussie's presence in UFC 294 underscores his consistent ability to make weight for every lightweight and featherweight title bout held since July 2022. 'The Great' actively participated in nearly all of these title fights, with a single exception when he served as the backup for the Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira bout at UFC 280 in October 2022.

It's worth mentioning that the weigh-in for UFC 294 is set for tomorrow.