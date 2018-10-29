Will Brock Lesnar Show Up At UFC 230 On 3rd November?

A push from the former champion was enough for the fans to accept that Lesnar had accepted the challenge

UFC 226.

The main event of the night comes to an end, shattering the expectations of the majority of fans. The UFC Heavyweight Championship is handed over to a new champion, while the former champion, Stipe Miocic, tends to his wounds.

Daniel Cormier is the new champion. Fans look on expectantly, as the post-fight interview begins.

Cormier wastes no time and immediately issues the challenge that would affect two companies over the next few months.

The moment Cormier issued a challenge to Brock Lesnar, he set speculation free to run amok.

Lesnar would confront him inside the Octagon, as he had been at cage-side for the event. A push from the former champion was enough for the fans to accept that Lesnar had accepted the challenge.

Lesnar entered the USADA testing pool immediately so that he could be cleared as soon as possible to challenge Cormier for the title.

Since then months have passed, and things have changed, for both companies.

In WWE, Lesnar has lost the Universal Title. He lost it at SummerSlam, as Roman Reigns, after two years of chasing the title, was finally able to gain the prize.

This lent a lot of credence to the rumours that Brock Lesnar was all set to leave the company, to join UFC.

While Lesnar was slated for a Triple Threat at WWE Crown Jewel, between Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and himself, circumstances changed recently. Lesnar was expected to lose in this match, before heading off to UFC.

Roman Reigns was diagnosed with leukemia, which he revealed to the WWE Universe, as he stepped down from his place as the Universal Champion.

[Also read: Roman Reigns is greeted backstage by emotional management and superstars immediately after revelation]

This left the Universal Championship vacant, and Braun Strowman and Lesnar facing each other for the title.

Suddenly, doubts crept into the minds of fans, whether Lesnar would be leaving at all. Wouldn't it be much easier for WWE to simply slap the title back on the tried and tested heel Brock Lesnar?

Thankfully, it appeared that Dana White laid these rumours to rest with an unrelated statement.

During an interview, White said that he thought that Lesnar would possibly be at UFC 230. He was not sure, and he accepted that he had not talked to Lesnar, but he was not dismissing the possibility. He also said, "I plan on Brock Lesnar fighting soon."

With a statement like this from the UFC boss, it appears that Lesnar joining UFC, at least, is in no doubt.

However, there remains the question, will Lesnar be present at UFC 230?

While there is a lot of controversy surrounding the WWE Crown Jewel event, due to recent incidents in Saudi Arabia, it appears the event is going ahead on the 2nd of November.

With UFC 230 scheduled for the 3rd of November, would Lesnar take a plane to UFC 230 and be present when his prospective opponent, Daniel Cormier, faces Derrick Lewis?

The answer is simple. Yes, he would.

While Daniel Cormier is facing Derrick Lewis, it is not expected that Cormier will lose. Lewis is coming off a big win, but he has not yet had quite enough time to recover from the beating he took at the hands of Alexander Volkov before getting in a shot in the closing moments to knock him out.

Lesnar will want to be at cage-side when his prospective opponent defeats Derrick Lewis. He is a WWE man at heart, and while he is not known for being eager to work extra hard, he loves the drama that comes along with Sports Entertainment.

In such a moment, he will want to confront his next opponent, who he will likely face in 2019 as soon as he is cleared.

By chance, Cormier does not win, he will still want to be there, to look at 'Black Beast' Derrick Lewis, as a possible opponent for himself.

Whatever happens, it is extremely likely that Lesnar will be present at UFC 230, and fans might just get a hint at both his future in UFC, as well as what's next for the Heavyweight Title, from his appearance.

Brock Lesnar is coming to UFC. Are you ready?

Do you think Brock Lesnar will appear at UFC 230? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.