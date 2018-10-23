×
WWE News: [Watch] Roman Reigns Greeted Backstage By Superstars After Announcement

Anirban Banerjee
SENIOR ANALYST
News
54   //    23 Oct 2018, 09:43 IST

Roman Reigns had a heartbreaking announcement to make on Monday Night Raw
Roman Reigns had a heartbreaking announcement to make on Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw did not work out the way that the WWE Universe had expected. The week before Evolution and two weeks before the Crown Jewel Event, the fans had been expecting a build-up to the two pay-per-views.

While the show did build-up both, the occasion was marred by a much more sombre announcement. Roman Reigns announced to the world that the Leukemia that he had been battling with for the past 11 years since 2008, was back once again.

After the announcement when he walked backstage, he was greeted by members of the WWE backstage management, as well as Superstars.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns had been battling leukemia since 2008, but the disease had been in remission. This was not a fact that was known by any member of the WWE Universe before the announcement tonight.

A statement by WWE revealed that Roman was taking his fight with the disease public to raise awareness and funds. He relinquished the WWE Universal Championship and left it in the middle of the ring, before walking to the back.

The heart of the matter

Roman's announcement was greeted by stunned silence and shock by WWE fans who had no inkling what theSsuperstar had been going through. On walking back up the ramp he was greeted by fellow Shield members, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, who were there to support him.

When he went backstage, however, there were members of WWE's management and other stars waiting to greet Roman. Triple H and Shawn Michaels were first, followed by Paul Heyman and Roman's distant cousin, Nia Jax.

Braun, Finn, and the rest of the stars would greet him as well before Titus took him aside to say some words.

As he walked away, with the emotion visible in his eyes, he told the Camera crew 'enough', showing that he still had a sense of humor, saying that they should not film his rental car which he had gotten at the last minute, and was not a full-sized SUV.

What's next?

Roman has relinquished the Universal Title, which will be up for grabs at Crown Jewel, in a singles match between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar.

He will continue his own fight against leukemia.

We, at Sportskeeda, wish Roman Reigns all the best for his battle against the disease.

