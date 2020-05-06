Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor planned on 2020 being his year. He wanted 3 fights starting with Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, and ending with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The planet had other plans though.

With travel restrictions in many countries around the globe, the 31-year-old Irishman is in a holding pattern at home. He's been busy though. At least as much as possible during a lockdown. He's been outspoken about the fact that people need to follow the rules, stay indoors, follow government guidelines, and most of all to be safe when needing to go outside. He's also stepped up his charity game. All positives during this time which continue to repair the multitude of damage he self inflicted to his reputation.

Real champions fight through adversity. And they do it in style.#AugustMcGregor pic.twitter.com/N29ryHikmf — August McGregor (@augustmcgregor) May 1, 2020

Will McGregor inaugurate Dana White's 'Fight Island'?

But that doesn't mean he isn't itching to get back into the octagon. Will it be three times this year as he hoped? Probably not. It's no secret that Endeavor is desperate for money. It's also no secret that their biggest financial cow is McGregor. Would they put their biggest money maker in an empty venue? Well, he does need to be kept as fresh as possible.

"Fight Island" should be ready to go in June. The island in retrospect is a very smart plan. It's a way for the UFC to conduct business, while self distancing fighters. American fighters throw down in Jacksonville Florida, and the APEX if the Nevada State Athletic Commission eventually allows it. While the international fighters can fight on the island.

As far as McGregor goes, he'd have to fight on the island. If it's in fact ready to go in June he might very well be ready to go. So who would be worthy of sharing the cage with the Irish power puncher at this point? Sadly, most that would be optimal opponents are all in the States. There is however one name that keeps getting passed up at welterweight that would be a fun fight.

Leon Edwards. He was rumored to face Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley, Kamaru Usman, and Jorge Masvidal. Well, to see if the 18-3 fighter that's on an 8 fight win streak is ready for that level; throw him in against McGregor. Plus there's a bit of a regional rivalry too that can be played up. Ireland vs England would get lots of eyes on it.

If McGregor fights in June/July, he in theory can lace up the gloves once again in December. It wouldn't be the season he had hoped for, but it will be something. Then hopefully by the Spring 2021 this whole situation can be looked back as just a giant nightmare in the world's rear view mirror.