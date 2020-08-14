Kelvin Gastelum took on Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Island. However, Gastelum failed to jump back to winning ways as he suffered a submission loss over Hermansson in the first round.

Ever since losing to Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 in what was a "Fight of the Year" outing, Gastellum hasn't been the same inside the octagon. Additionally, Kelvin Gastelum has found himself in a lot of trouble outside the octagon, with recurring weight cut issues. Gastelum also tested positive for marijuana concerning his last bout against Darren Till at UFC 244. While the former interim title contender was suspended for 9 months, USADA decreased the suspension to five months after he successfully completed the drug treatment program.

Im ready to fight my way back to the top.

Give me a fight against whoever as soon as possible so I can start the climb. #UFCFightIsland3 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) July 26, 2020

Needless to say, Kelvin Gastelum has received a lot of criticism over the past few months. However, there's a reason to believe that he can bask in the old glory days once again.

What's next for Kelvin Gastelum?

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson v Gastelum

With impressive victories against Michael Bisping and Ronaldo Souza, Kelvin Gastelum took on Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 for the interim middleweight championship. Gastelum fell short in the final round, after going head to head in the first four rounds. Gastelum would then lose to Darren Till at UFC 244. With two back to back losses, it became pivotal for Gastelum to secure a victory and restart his journey in pursuit of the middleweight gold. However, it did not go as planned, with Hermansson picking up a spectacular win over the former interim title contender.

Kelvin Gastelum is currently #8 in the UFC Middleweight rankings. While the situation would have been much more smoother for Gastelum had he won against Hermansson, there's reason to believe that all is not lost for the former top contender. Gastelum has incredible opportunities ahead of him. Gastelum could be looking at welcoming Derek Brunson back inside the octagon after his impressive victory over Edmen Shahbazyan this past month.

We were supposed to fight for the title. This is a man that has gained my respect & admiration. But @robwhittakermma and I have unfinished business. Alright I’m coming off 3 losses.

I know the fans would love this. #UFCFightIsland3 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) July 26, 2020

Advertisement

Kelvin Gastelum is an entertaining fighter and a house hold name. He performed incredibly against Israel Adesanya, and fell short via split decision against Darren Till. It can be argued that the fight could have gone either way if not for the very quick heel hook in the first minute of the first round.

UFC 244 Till v Gastelum

Gastelum is a lethal striker with a solid chin. Derek Brunson is an inetersting option, and has long been regarded as the gatekeeper of the Middleweight division. However, Gastelum could also be looking at fighting #9 ranked Uriah Hall. Yoel Romero was scheduled to fight Uriah Hall, however, the bout was called off after Romero pulled out of the fight due to injury. Gastelum's past opponent Darren Till's loss over Robert Whittaker is also a good news for Gastelum. With Robert Whittaker scheduled to face Jared Cannonier in October, Gastelum has incredible opportunities ahead of him to jump back in the title picture with a win in his next fight. However, it's safe to assume that Gastelum will have to earn more than one victory to get his hands on the UFC middleweight gold. Regardless of the last three loses, there's every possibility of Kelvin Gastelum bouncing back to win the UFC Middlewieght Championship.