Will the UFC ever make the Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 fight?

While there is no proper indication by the UFC regarding a potential Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy fight, it is quite likely that the organization will book the duo for a third fight at some point.

Conor McGregor is currently in preparation for his first UFC trilogy. In less than a week, the Irishman will step into the octagon against Dustin Poirier for the third time.

However, if all the pieces of the puzzle are perfectly placed, then the third fight against Poirier shouldn't be the only trilogy McGregor is going to be involved in.

The Irishman's rivalry with Nate Diaz is regarded as one of the most heated feuds of all time in UFC history. While Conor McGregor's rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov is on a whole different level, especially in terms of personal issues with one another, his rivalry with Diaz is be regarded as a bloodthirsty feud.

A look into Conor McGregor's arch rival with Nate Diaz

In December 2015, Nate Diaz made a statement when he stepped back into the octagon against Michael Johnson and put on an absolutely clinical performance in a lightweight showdown.

After his victory, Diaz called out McGregor and delivered one of the most iconic post-fight octagon interviews. Fast forward to March 2016 and Diaz and McGregor stepped foot inside the octagon for the first time in the main event of UFC 196.

The first fight went in favor of the 'West Coast Gangster' who submitted McGregor inside the second round of the fight. On the back of a major first loss in the UFC, 'The Notorious' headed into the rematch with victory in sight, aiming to make a statement.

At UFC 202, McGregor and Diaz went to war once again. This time around, after five rounds of brutal back-and-forth, the Irishman got his hand raised and tied the score to 1-1. Since the second fight, there has been talk of a trilogy between the two arch-rivals, but both McGregor and Diaz are currently aligned in different weight classes.

Since the second fight against Diaz, Conor McGregor has competed at welterweight on just one occasion when he fought Donald Cerrone. In January 2020, the Irishman decimated 'Cowboy' inside 40 seconds and got his hand raised at 170 pounds once again.

Will Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz fight in a trilogy?

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 is quite possibly the biggest fight the UFC can make right now. Given that Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired, a rematch between 'The Eagle' and McGregor is out of the question. A second bout between those two definitely would've been a bigger fight at this stage.

However, at the recent UFC 263 PPV, Diaz once again proved that he is still a huge fan favorite in the promotion. Returning to action after an absence of nearly two years, Diaz once again stole the show in his fight against Leon Edwards.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is ready for another classic McGregor fight week in the lead-up to UFC 264 on July 10. A win for the Irishman against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas is likely to open up the door towards a title fight with Charles Oliveira or the trilogy bout between McGregor and Diaz.

