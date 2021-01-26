With 1.6 million PPV buys, UFC 257 set to become the second biggest card in promotion's history

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier finally came to fruition at UFC 257. The event now holds a place in the top five highest selling pay-per-view events in UFC history. Conor McGregor has now headlined seven out of the top ten best-selling fight cards in the UFC.

It has been reported by SBJ media that UFC 257, headlined by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, has become the second biggest-selling pay-per-view event in UFC's history. The event clocked in $1.6 million worth of pay-per-view buys and is only outmatched by UFC 229 (Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov).

The PPV kicked-off 2021 for the UFC and marked the return of Conor McGregor after a year-long hiatus. The buzz surrounding the return of the Notorious one can be attributed as the reason for such huge numbers.

ESPN+ registered around 1.2 million PPV buys for Saturday's UFC 257, sources say. SBJ Media is live: 🔒https://t.co/o6WhouUubY🔒 pic.twitter.com/9ahOJLDMKM — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) January 26, 2021

Prior to UFC 257, the Irishman fought Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. This Conor McGregor starring PPV brought in about 1 million pay-per-view buys for the UFC. Bob Iger, who is the executive chairman of Walt Disney, made a statement that the UFC 246 PPV led to an increase of 500K in ESPN+ subscriptions.

Bob Iger says #UFC246 fight brought in about 1M PPV purchases & 500K new subscribers. pic.twitter.com/CRBXqpvNFn — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) February 5, 2020

Will Conor McGregor return to the octagon following his loss at UFC 257?

Conor McGregor is the founder and owner of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. The Notorious one is said to have made over $100 million in this business venture. The Irishman's net worth increased multifold after his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather came to fruition. It is certain that Conor McGregor is one of the richest combat sports athletes alive.

Having said that, Conor McGregor seems to be much more focused on his career as a professional fighter right now. In the press conference leading up to UFC 257, Conor McGregor expressed his desire to create highlights in the octagon.

I'm a young man, I've got many highlights. All the money, all the belts and everything, it comes and goes. You know what lives on? A fighter's highlights", said Conor McGregor.

At the post-fight press conference Conor McGregor, entertained the idea of a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz or Dustin Poirier. McGregor has promised to fight more than once in 2021 and will look to make his return as soon as he makes a recovery.

Thanks for the support everyone! Was not my night/morning in there but a great contest to improve on. I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands. Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again. God bless us all, happy Sunday ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 24, 2021

Conor McGregor stepped foot inside the octagon only three times in the last three years. However, the Irishman still continues to be the biggest draw in combat sports at the moment. His involvement in the lightweight division will definitely make things more interesting.