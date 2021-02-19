"With your composure and accuracy, it's game over!" - Henry Cejudo tells Conor McGregor the one change he has to make to beat Dustin Poirier

Henry Cejudo thinks Conor McGregor will return to winning ways if he fine-tunes his skills. According to 'Triple C', McGregor's composure and pinpoint accuracy will help him overpower his opponents if he masters distance management.

Cejudo, a former two-division UFC champion, retired from the sport after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May last year.

In his interview with Helen Yee Sports, Henry Cejudo stated that Conor McGregor needs to control distance if he wants to beat Dustin Poirier in a potential trilogy fight.

"Master the distance. You master the distance with your composure, with your accuracy, it's game over. Learn a little bit of tricks about getting right with wrestling," said Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo added that McGregor should also be comfortable fighting not just in the southpaw stance, but also in the conventional.

"It's gonna be Dustin again" - Henry Cejudo believes Poirier will beat Conor McGregor once again

In the same interview, Henry Cejudo was asked who he thinks will come out on top if Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fight for the third time. Cejudo's reply was:

"Looking back at it now, it's going to be Dustin again. And I was wrong, I was really thinking I underestimated Dustin's mindset. Because of the first fight, how it kind of happened, and just knowing Conor how he got in his head, but also Conor lost his mojo a little bit. He should have continued to keep being the bad guy," said Cejudo.

The 34-year-old stated McGregor should not have been nice to Poirier ahead of the rematch. He said 'The Notorious' has no other option but to continue being himself, or else fans will recognize that McGregor is just a "persona".

"Now he just has to be who he is right now, because that thing as a competitor is going to hurt you. Now people know that you're going back on, you're just a facade. You really are a persona. Be you, man, be you," said Cejudo.

Cejudo jokingly added that he will charge Conor McGregor the next time he offers the Irishman his advice.