"Wolf & Lion", "Smash everybody" - Legendary linkup between Khamzat Chimaev and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at a gym in Sweden has fans amped

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Jun 22, 2023 21:22 GMT
Khamzat Chimaev meets Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Khamzat Chimaev meets Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The worlds of MMA and football collided in a remarkable fusion when UFC star Khamzat Chimaev had the opportunity to meet and train with the iconic football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Sweden.

The monumental meeting of minds between 'Borz' and 'Lion' has ignited a wave of excitement and anticipation among fans and social media users.

Twitter user @FisticuffsFella remarked:

"Crazy to think the guy on the left absolutely murders the guy on the right."
@mma_orbit @Ibra_official @KChimaev Crazy to think the guy on the left absolutely murders the guy on the right

Another user @BirYassir reacted:

"Goated pic."
@Sa_Gwang Goated pic.

@EFCAaron2 poked fun at Khamzat Chiamev's absence from the octagon:

"Bros doing every quest but the main."
@mma_orbit @Ibra_official @KChimaev Bros doing every quest but the main

@TheFutureMMA stated:

"Good to see Zlatan teach khamzat."
@mma_orbit @Ibra_official @KChimaev good to see zlatan teach khamzat

Instagram user @kyle.goodall referred to 'Borz's' signature quote:

"‘smash everybody’ iconic."

Another user @andrija9759 commented:

"The lion 🦁 chilling with the 🐺"

@blockasset is taken aback by the crossover:

"Elite photo… When greatness meets greatness 👏"

Social media user @bekir.gazibegov remarked:

"Strongest man in Sweden and Khamzat Chimaev. 🇧🇦"

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: @khamzat_chiamev on Instagram
@KChimaev @Ibra_official My two favourite sports persons.
@KChimaev @Ibra_official The Real king ! 👑 He’s my idol about 20 years! 🖤
@KChimaev @Ibra_official Been waiting for this crossover
@KChimaev @Ibra_official Wolf - Lion
@KChimaev @Ibra_official Two absolute beasts!! 😱😱😱
@KChimaev @Ibra_official W ZLATAN W KHAMZAT

When Khamzat Chimaev received accolades from Zlatan Ibrahimovic ahead of his clash with Gilbert Burns

Zlatan Ibrahimovic lent his endorsement to his compatriot Khamzat Chimaev ahead of his bout against former welterweight title contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 last year.

In a remarkable display of support, Ibrahimovic conveyed a resounding message to the 'Borz,' which was gratefully acknowledged by the undefeated UFC star.

Ibrahimovic's message for Chimaev

While Ibrahimovic is widely celebrated for his extraordinary career as one of the greatest strikers of his generation in soccer, it is noteworthy that he never clinched the coveted UEFA Champions League title. Nevertheless, his accomplishments in the sport stand as testaments to his exceptional abilities and enduring impact.

