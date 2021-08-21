'Woodley's going to take a dive'- Colby Covington predicts how Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley will go

Colby Covington unsurprisingly offered a curious take on the upcoming Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight. Perhaps one of the most highly anticipated crossover fights of the year, Paul vs. Woodley has the combat sports community at odds.

While in conversation with Helen Yee, Colby Covington opened up about the upcoming fight between his former foe and the YouTuber-turned-boxer. True to his character, 'Chaos' put forth a rather polarizing argument regarding the result of the fight.

"What I think is, I know how struggling Tyron Woodley is for money, he's going to take a dive. He's not really going to go fight Jake Paul. They're going to pay him a couple million dollars under the table. He's going to take a dive, take a fall. They're going to hype up this little Snake Paul like he's some great fighter and great boxer, when he's really nothing more than an amateur joke and a sparring partner," declared Covington.

Colby Covington tracks back from his initial prediction of the fight

Colby Covington initially backed his former foe, Tyron Woodley, to record a KO/TKO win over the up-and-coming boxing sensation, Jake Paul. However, his support for Woodley was borne of a lack of faith in Paul's abilities rather than an abundance of the same in 'The Chosen One'.

“I think Woodley could do it. I think he could land a knockout punch and get it done. I’ve had some guys at the gym, Colby Covington Inc. and MMA Masters, that have went to train with Jake Paul in Miami. They’ve all kind of said the same information, that they went there, they exposed him, they made him look bad," admitted Covington while in conversation with James Lynch.

Undefeated as a boxer, 'The Problem Child' has managed to accrue a series of first-round KO wins. Presenting a seemingly stout challenge to the deteriorating Woodley, Jake Paul could very well come away with a legitimate KO win. However, write 'T-Wood' off at your own peril.

Edited by aditya.rangarajan