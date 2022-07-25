"Worst press conference ever" - Fans express their displeasure at the fighter lineup for UFC 277's press conference

The UFC is returning with its second pay-per-view card this month, UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2, which is set to go down this Saturday. The card is stacked with some intriguing matchups, but MMA fans aren't quite impressed with the fighter lineup for the press conference.

Check out some of the fan reactions to the UFC 277 press conference lineup, which includes one Twitter user branding it the worst in history:

McLovin 🤼 @myMcLovin @Bendaman2001 Brandon Morenos gonna be making quirkyy faces 🤪🤪Amanda & Peña are gonna talk like they didn’t have the sloppiest drunk mom fight ever, KKF gonna talk about how he was a different fighter in the 1st fight w Moreno just to spam the same overhand in their rematch @Bendaman2001 Brandon Morenos gonna be making quirkyy faces 🤪🤪Amanda & Peña are gonna talk like they didn’t have the sloppiest drunk mom fight ever, KKF gonna talk about how he was a different fighter in the 1st fight w Moreno just to spam the same overhand in their rematch

jack @RezaiguiaZ @Bendaman2001 Can we just skip this card and move to ufc279? @Bendaman2001 Can we just skip this card and move to ufc279?

Hater @willlll_r07 @Bendaman2001 50% of the people talking don’t speak english well or at all lmao @Bendaman2001 50% of the people talking don’t speak english well or at all lmao

Simply put, the UFC 277 press conference lineup is loaded with some top fighters and emerging talents with stellar abilities inside the octagon. However, these fighters aren't likely to produce any fireworks on the microphone, as opposed to the UFC 276 presser earlier this month.

The UFC 276 press conference was full of drama and funny exchanges, largely thanks to Sean Strickland and the likes of Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and Max Holloway.

Amanda Nunes looks to reclaim bantamweight crown from Julianna Pena at UFC 277

Amanda Nunes will finally have the opportunity to reclaim the UFC women's bantamweight gold from Julianna Pena at UFC 277 this Saturday. 'The Lioness' lost the belt to Pena at UFC 269 last December and has been hard at work in the gym to re-establish her status as a two-division UFC champion.

During a recent conversation with Lauro Sanko, the Brazilian revealed that she is living out of her gym as she trains to re-capture the title from Pena in Dallas.

"I’m in a new place, too. To make everything easy, upstairs I have a place to rest. I don’t need to go back home, drive home and then go back to the gym. So when I’m done with my training in the morning, I stay in my studio upstairs. I have like, a very nice setup with a kitchen, living room for rest. We have a pretty comfortable area in the gym to stay right after training, get rest and jump in the next class. We have a full camp. Everything to get stronger and better for the next fight."

Catch Amanda Nunes' interview with Laura Sanko below:

Meanwhile, Julianna Pena has been highly determined to validate her status as the true bantamweight champion after dethroning 'The Lioness' last year. 'The Venezuelan Vixen has been quite vocal about her desire to deliver an encore of her UFC 269 victory over the Brazilian and silence the critics.

Pena was a massive underdog heading into her first fight against Nunes, but ended up submitting the then-double champ and snapping her 12-fight win streak in the process.

