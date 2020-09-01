Would Brock Lesnar sign with Bellator?

"The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar is presently no longer a contracted WWE wrestler. As the part-time wrestler and sometimes MMA fighter hits the open market, interest pours in from all sides.

Almost immediately former UFC Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones said he'd be waiting. Coincidentally it's also on the day that wrestling fan Daniel Cormier officially said he was done fighting on his show with Ariel Helwani. DC had pushed for his final UFC fight to be against Brock Lesnar. Once all that fell through, the Stipe Miocic saga continued.

The obvious first direction to look at is UFC but he would still be under USADA suspension should he sign with the organization.

Dana White, at the end of their last dealings, wasn't too pleased with him. The 43-year-old's last fight in UFC was a no-contest.

But even going back to his beginnings of Brock Lesnar in MMA, he was one who didn't like being pressured let alone punched in the face. He was submitted by Frank Mir in his debut at UFC 81, rolled his 5 wins before dropping two in a row, finishing with Hunt.

But Dana White isn't the only game in town and here's where not being able to have gate attendances hurts Bellator.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Scott Coker said,

"If he's truly available I'd love to have him. Fedor Emelianenko vs Brock is the fight that never happened".

Well there's lots of fights waiting for Brock Lesnar and one would be Daniel Cormier, should Scott Coker dare try to talk his long-time friend Daniel to come out of retirement. There's also Ryan Bader, Josh Barnett, and Matt Mitrione. There is a possible trilogy versus Frank Mir waiting as well.

Not taking anything away from that pool, but it's a bit easier than the one that would await him in the UFC with Derrick Lewis, Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic or even running it back with Alistair Overeem.

Hall Of Fame wrestler Kurt Angle chimed in as well a year ago on the topic of Brock Lesnar. He said,

"I know he said that he's retired; but the one fight he wants, and I don't know if it's ever going to happen; but he wants to go up against Jon Jones".

Although Cormier now says Stipe Miocic is his greatest rival, if Jon Jones somehow got that fight, you can bet it would eat at DC. This might wind up becoming a bidding war between the UFC and Bellator when all's said and done.