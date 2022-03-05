Wrestling edge, cardio edge, and his striking is not that bad - Kamaru Usman explains why he is picking Colby Covington over Jorge Masvidal 

Kamaru Usman believes Colby Covington has more tools in his arsenal to get the better of former teammate Jorge Masvidal in their upcoming fight.

Masvidal and Covington will step inside the octagon to settle their rivalry in a much-anticipated grudge match scheduled to headline UFC 272 on March 5. The pay-per-view event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Their former opponent and reigning welterweight champ Kamaru Usman recently weighed in on the fight.

According to 'The Nigerian Nightmare', Covington has the edge over Masvidal in various aspects of the fight. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Usman pointed out that 'Chaos' had the better wrestling and cardio and was likely to get his hand raised this Saturday:

"I think both guys are skilled and both guys know each other, but I just think Colby has a little bit more tools to be able to win. He has the wrestling edge, he has the cardio edge and his striking isn't that bad. Of course, the speed advantage I would give to Masvidal, but I just think Colby has a few more ways to win than Masvidal."

Check out Usman's interview below:

Kamaru Usman likely to defend title against Leon Edwards in July

In his last fight in November 2021, Kamaru Usman won a unanimous decision against Colby Covington. He is now plotting an octagon return in July during International Fight Week against Leon Edwards.

During the same interview with TMZ Sports, Usman said:

""In 2022 I'm gonna shock the world. July, International Fight Week, I'm gonna fight Leon Edwards."

If he manages to get past Edwards, Usman plans on fighting boxing pound-for-pound great Canelo Alvarez in Spetember:

"God willing I get through Leon Edwards, September, Mexican Independence Day, I will stop Canelo Alvarez."

Usman remains undefeated in the UFC and is currently on an incredible 15-fight win streak inside the octagon.

