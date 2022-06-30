Wrestling prodigy Bo Nickal reportedly set to fight on Dana White's Contender Series

American wrestler Bo Nickal is reportedly set to fight in Dana White's Contender Series. The fighter is currently 1-0 on his pro MMA journey. Nickal will reportedly face American mixed martial artist Zachary Borrego on his debut at the UFC event.

According to a report by The AllStar, Borrego's coaches confirmed that their fighter was scheduled to clash with Bo Nickal at the August 19 edition of the UFC feeder contest.

The news gained more authenticity after both Nickal and Borrego were added to the UFC's middleweight roster this morning.

Bo Nickal added to the UFC roster at the same time as Zachary Borrego, presumably for a DWCS fight.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Nickal revealed that he was in talks with some major MMA promotions. Nickal, however, also added that improving his game was the only thing he had in mind currently.

Bo Nickal is an American mixed martial artist, former freestyle, and folkstyle wrestler. The Colorado native is a three-time NCAA Division 1 national champion. Nickal also came second in the 2020 US Olympic trials in the eighty-six-kilogram division.

The former wrestler recently made his mixed martial arts debut with Jorge Masvidal's iKon FC. The fighter won his pro-MMA debut with a devastating knockout against John Noland in the very first round.

Zachary Borrego is an American mixed martial artist from San Antonio, Texas. The fighter is currently undefeated in his pro-mixed martial arts career. He holds a 3-0 record in the sport.

What is the Dana Whites Contender series?

Dana White's Contender Series, previously known as Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender series, is a UFC-owned sub-promotion. The promotion conducts an episodic series through which up-and-coming MMA talents are given a chance to get a UFC contract.

The event usually contains five fight cards. Based on the fights, Dana White, with the help of matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, awards the top-performing prospects a UFC contract.

According to MMA Junkie, the latest edition of the event is set to be held from July 26 to September 27 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The UFC feeder contest debuted in 2017 with eight episodes.

According to the report, Season 6 of the event is expected to contain ten episodes. As of now, no official lineup has been released of the event by the UFC.

