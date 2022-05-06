Former Penn State wrestling champion Bo Nickal joins UFC for pro MMA debut

Three-time Penn State wrestling national champion Bo Nickal will make his professional MMA debut with the UFC in early June.

The UFC announced the professional and promotional debut of the highly anticipated amateur on Tuesday, May 3. Nickal will make his first UFC appearance against other tough competitors on UFC Fight Pass on June 3.

It took two amateur victories for one of the most successful MMA platforms in history to notice Nickal's talents.

Who is Bo Nickal?

Bo Nickal wins 197-pound match in 2019 [via AP photo/Gene J. Puskar]

The Penn State alum is already on the right foot to a phenomenal career in mixed martial arts. He currently trains with the American Top Team. The gym is home to some of the best MMA fighters, such as two-time welterweight title challenger Colby Covington and former two-division champion Amanda Nunes.

At just 26-years-old, Nickal is a former three-time NCAA national wrestling champion at Penn State. After his senior year as a Nittany Lion, the young wrestling sensation went on to pursue a career in MMA. It was rocky at first, as Nickal lost his first professional grappling match at Third Coast Grappling 3.

However, Nickal's amateur MMA debut with Square Rings Promotions in 2021 was nothing short of impressive. He came out the victor, defeating his opponent David Conley early in round one with a guillotine choke. Less than two months later, he obtained another impressive win after knocking out Billy Goode in the first round.

The clean left hand shot even caught the attention of BMF champion Jorge Masvidal.

Additionally, Nickal has flaunted that he has trained with Masvidal in the past. He used his wrestling skills to help prepare 'Gamebred' for his grudge match with Covington back in March.

From winning NCAA wrestling titles to dominating opponents in MMA, the young fighter is well on his way to making headlines with the professionals. His amateur record stands at 2 wins and 0 losses. This June, fans will get to see his skills compete in the UFC.

