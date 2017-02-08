WWE News: Paige is considering a career in MMA

Could we see Paige in the world of MMA before long?

by Jeremy Bennett News 08 Feb 2017, 23:56 IST

Paige is considering a career change after her WWE days are done...

What’s the story?

TMZ Sports caught up with Paige and Alberto Del Rio recently and Paige let the site know that she intends to make a career change sometime down the road. She told the TMZ reporter that she would like to jump into the world of MMA “when my time with WWE comes to an end”.

In case you didn’t know...

Alberto Del Rio (Paige’s boyfriend/fiancée) is currently running the mixed martial arts promotion Combate Americas MMA. It was founded by UFC co-creator Campbell McLaren in 2011 and was the first ever Hispanic MMA promotion.

The heart of the matter...

With Paige’s two Wellness Policy violations within the WWE and the poor job creative did with Alberto Del Rio in his last stint, the relationship is pretty rocky with the WWE. With Paige being out until the Summer with a neck injury, it is hard telling how much effort the WWE will put into Paige after she returns, so it makes complete sense that she is considering a career change.

What’s next?

Hopefully, everything will heal well with Paige’s neck, and she is able to return to the ring this summer with the WWE. She had surgery in October, so it is too soon to put an exact date on the return just yet as a neck injury is nothing to mess around with as we’ve seen in the past with Steve Austin, Edge, and most recently Nikki Bella.

Sportskeeda’s Take

As a wrestling fan, we definitely hope that Paige can return to the WWE as she is a tremendous performer. She’s been in wrestling her whole life so it is definitely in her blood, but some experiences within the WWE may have soured her passion for it much like it had with CM Punk. It’s totally understandable if she wants to make a career change into MMA if her heart is no longer in the WWE.