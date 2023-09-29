Xiong Jing Nan expecting ‘Wondergirl’ to trade with her at ONE Fight Night 14: “I’m sure she will give me the pressure”

Reigning ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan will be participating in a historic bout in the groundbreaking fight card of ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday. The Chinese world champion will face Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak in a special-rules striking bout as part of the event headlined by three women's world title bouts.

Ahead of her bout with 'Wondergirl', Xiong sat down with the South China Morning Post on YouTube.

Watch the full interview here:

In the interview, Xiong Jing Nan said of her upcoming opponent:

"Yes, of course, I think that my opponent will do her best as well because she also would want to win this fight. And I'm sure she ['Wondergirl'] will give me the pressure to also give a good fight for the viewers."

Xiong is on a four-fight win streak with her most recent outing being a trilogy-defining performance against ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee in 2022. Xiong and Lee traded fifth-round stoppage wins in 2019 and on ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year, the two world champions settled the score.

In a Fight of the Year contender, Lee and Xiong went to war where the strawweight queen nearly ended the fight in the first round with her fists. Lee miraculously survived and came back with a vengeance in the remaining rounds to close the gap in the scorecards.

Ultimately, however, Xiong Jing Nan did enough damage to earn the hard-fought unanimous decision, retain her belt, and win the rivalry - for now.

At ONE Fight Night 14, 'The Panda' will have a different breed of opponent in a different kind of fight. Essentially a boxing match with MMA gloves on, Xiong Jing Nan will be testing her might against a striking specialist in 'Wondergirl'. The young Thai is a long-time Muay Thai fighter who recently transitioned to MMA. This should be an interesting match.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and for free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.