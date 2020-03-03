Yoel Romero has a plan up his sleeve to beat the Middleweight Champ at UFC 248

Yoel Romero

Yoel Romero has a strategy in place for UFC 248 to avoid any setback by decision, as it happened in his last two outings.

Romero will be going up against Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya in a main event title fight at the Las Vegas event. Since this could be his last chance at claiming a UFC gold, Romero would be giving his all to make sure he finishes.

Romero has plans to knock Adesanya out

There is enough debate in the MMA world that Romero's only losses in the Octagon, which came via two dropped decision against Robert Whittaker and one against Paulo Costa, should have ended differently. That is why he is not willing to leave anything to the scoreboard by finishing the fight in time, he said in a media event on Monday.

"Of course, I've got to finis. I don't want to go too crazy hard, but I need to finish the fight. Me and my team have the plan to knock him out. When he makes the little one mistake - boom."

Because of the two back to back losses, his getting a title shot over other contenders also garnered some controversy. However, the 'Soldier of God' highlighted the fact that the Champion himself asked for him as an opponent, and there was no way he was going to turn that down.

"I'm not thinking that I lost two fights. I'm not feeling like this. I’m not thinking about that I lost two fights,” Romero said. “I’m not feeling like this. This doesn’t have my attention because we do this like the old school. The best don’t want to fight, but need to fight the best. When (Adesanya) says something like this, I’m not thinking about the record. I’m not thinking about nothing. I just want to fight the best in the division. He said, ‘I want to fight Yoel.’ I say, ‘Thank you.’ Because that’s exactly what we do. I stay in the same position with him."

As of Monday, Romero's listing is as a +240 underdog, but the Challenger is accepting his position with no qualm.

"I love it. Believe me - I love it."

The Yoel Romero vs. Israel Adesanya fight will be headlining UFC 248 on March 7, Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credits to MMA Junkie for the quotes.