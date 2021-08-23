Everything you need to know about Yordenis Ugas' fiance, Dayanara Leon

With a win over legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao, Yordenis Ugas' career has now reached its pinnacle. The 35-year-old Cuban has a myriad of reasons to celebrate his victory, and needless to say, Ugas' fiance Dayanara Leon will be a part of the grand celebration.

Leon, who was there at the T-Mobile Arena to catch her fiance's clash with Pacquiao, drew attention after she enjoyed lengthy screentime during the broadcast.

According to FanSided, Leon was born in the municipality of Havana and continued to live in the Cuban city until she turned 14.

She then moved to Miami, United States, and completed school before pursuing a career in modeling.

As Leon mentioned in a YouTube video last year, she is also studying to become a dental assistant.

Leon met Yordenis Ugas when they crossed paths in a clothing store in Miami. In April 2019, the duo officially started dating each other.

Congrats on our first anniversary @dayanaarax It has been a beautiful journey. Thank you for sharing your life with mine. God bless mi mulata🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/F2vwCh36qj — Yordenis Ugas (@YordenisUgas) April 20, 2020

After a year, Ugas and Leon got engaged, thanks to their smooth-sailing relationship.

Yesterday was a special day. Not only my teacher's birthday, but I got engaged to my girlfriend. I no longer have a girlfriend, now I have a my fiancé❤️ #teamugas #elmilagro @dayanaarax pic.twitter.com/1FgUb0fEnF — Yordenis Ugas (@YordenisUgas) June 18, 2020

Showing her consistent support for Ugas, Leon has rarely failed to attend his press conferences and fights.

Recognizing the hard work that Ugas has put into his boxing career, Leon was elated to witness her fiance's huge win against Pacquiao this past weekend.

Yordenis Ugas resurrects his career

Yordenis Ugás v Manny Pacquiao

Yordenis Ugas hit rock-bottom following his split decision title loss to Shawn Porter in 2019. Hoping to revive his career, the 35-year-old secured a pair of victories that earned him another crack at the WBA welterweight championship against Abel Ramos.

Ugas successfully outpointed the American boxer to capture his first title. When Errol Spence Jr. pulled out of his scheduled fight against Manny Pacquiao, Ugas willingly accepted the short-notice bout.

After defending his belt opposite 'PacMan', Ugas showered the legendary Filipino with words of high praise.

"I'm very excited but most of all, I want to thank Manny Pacquiao for giving me this opportunity in the ring today. I told you I am the champion of the WBA and I showed it tonight. A lot of respect for (Pacquiao), but I won the fight," said Ugas after the fight.

Yordenis Ugás won via unanimous decision against Manny Pacquiao!#PacquiaoUgas



Scorecard:

115-113

116-112

116-112 pic.twitter.com/mPijGlw3Xr — Pacquiao vs Ugas (@PacquiaoUgas) August 22, 2021

