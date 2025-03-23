"You blew me away!" - When 'Spider-Man' actor Tom Holland was all smiles meeting Leon Edwards backstage after Kamaru Usman trilogy

Tom Holland was happy to meet Leon Edwards following the latter's trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman. The two embraced each other as Holland went on to praise Edwards for his impressive performance.

For context, Edwards made his first welterweight title defense in a trilogy bout with Usman at UFC 286 in 2023. Holland, along with many other celebrities attended the PPV event, which took place at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The Brit put on a show and the bout went to distance after a hard-fought five rounds. Edwards was declared the winner via majority decision.

Following the title fight, UFC took to X and shared a video of Edwards and Holland's interaction. In the clip, 'Rocky' called out the Hollywood actor, who is famous for portraying a superhero on screen, saying:

''Spiderman''

Holland then greeted Edwards and congratulated the 33-year-old for his first title defense, saying:

''Brilliant, mate. Congratulations… You blew me away, bro.”

Check out their conversation below:

After a successful title defense against former interim champion Colby Covington at UFC 296, Edwards put his title on the line in a rematch against Belal Muhammad last year at UFC 304. Muhammad, who entered the contest with a lot of confidence, silenced his critics and captured the title by unanimous decision.

Edwards faced a lot of criticism from the MMA community for his poor performance in front of his home crowd. His coach Dave Lovell recently claimed that the Brit's performance was impacted by the timings of UFC 304. The former champion then vowed to get back into title contention with a win over Sean Brady at UFC London this past weekend.

However, Edwards put on another disappointing display as he was submitted in the fourth round. Notably, Brady became the first fighter to finish 'Rocky'. This prompted reactions from the MMA world, with many praising Brady and others bashing Edwards.

