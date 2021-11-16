"You can bend the knee" - Henry Cejudo responds to Daniel Cormier calling him out for training with Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo has responded to Daniel Cormier after the former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion blasted him on Instagram for training with Jon Jones.

It's well documented that Jones and 'DC' share a fierce rivalry both inside and outside the octagon. When Cejudo decided to help 'Bones' train for his imminent octagon return, Cormier expressed his displeasure on social media, saying 'f**k Cejudo'.

In the latest episode of The Triple C and Schmo podcast, Cejudo explained why he decided to train with Jon Jones. Cejudo initially pointed out that both he and 'DC' are currently retired while Jones is an active fighter. As a legend of the sport, Cejudo feels it's his duty to help a fellow legend like Jones, irrespective of Bones' beef with Cormier.

Cejudo concluded by saying that if DC doesn't like it, he can 'bend the knee to King Triple C.'

"Daniel man, you know I love you my man. You're retired just like me... As a legend, I'm a legend but as a legend we got to take care of other legends whether you guys had beef or not... I believe a happy Jon Jones is a successful Jon Jones and I think we got to take care of each other, we got to take care of our brothers... It's a certain fraternity, it's like the world championship or Olympic club that we always got to watch out for each other so that's all it is, Daniel Cormier. But if you don't like it DC, you can do me a favor and you can bend the knee to king Triple C," Henry Cejudo said.

When will Jon Jones return to the octagon?

Jon Jones has been away from the octagon for almost two years now. The last time he stepped into the cage was back in February 2020 at UFC 247 against Dominick Reyes. Although he escaped with a decision victory, Jones looked vulnerable on several occasions in the fight.

Following the win, Jon Jones decided to vacate the light heavyweight title and seek new pastures in the heavyweight division. Jones is yet to make his heavyweight debut, but said he's just months away from making his much-awaited return to the octagon.

He also said he'd be keeping a close eye on the upcoming heavyweight title unification bout between Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou.

BONY @JonnyBones I’m just a few months away now, can’t wait to see who wins this fight in January I’m just a few months away now, can’t wait to see who wins this fight in January

