"You suck Dp" - Nate Diaz claims Dustin Poirier isn't worthy of fighting him

Nate Diaz has lashed out at Dustin Poirier amidst rumors of a potential fight between the two men. In a now-deleted tweet, Diaz stated that Poirier is not worthy of a fight with him.

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were previously scheduled to fight in 2018, but 'The Diamond' was forced to pull out due to a hip injury. Poirier has recently expressed an interest in rebooking the fight.

However, it is unclear as to what Nate Diaz's thoughts are on the matchup. In his now-deleted tweet, initially reported by Essentially Sports, he stated the following:

"Your not worthy If u wanted to fight we would have already. Bring yourself back from the dead you suck Dp."

Dustin Poirier himself posted a tweet several days ago stating that he is ready and willing to take the fight, but Diaz is not.

Who could Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier face next if not each other?

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz are two of the bigger names in the sport. A fight between them would certainly generate a large amount of hype and possibly a good fight purse for both men.

However, should a fight between them fail to materialize then they both have a number of options ahead of them. Tony Ferguson could be a reasonable matchup for either man, and he has already expressed a willingness to move back up to 170 lb, which would certainly suit Diaz.

Alternatively, Diaz could be holding out for a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor. Both men have a win apiece and are at a point in their careers where revitalizing the old rivalry could do wonders for their public image.

Should Dustin Poirier wish to remain at lightweight then a bout against Michael Chandler would certainly be a thrilling proposition. If he wishes to move up to welterweight then Colby Covington would appear to be the logical choice, given their intense dislike for each other.

