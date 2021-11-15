"Your priorities are in the wrong place" - Jon Jones blasts 'losers' who are still talking about his domestic violence incident

Jon Jones has lashed out at those who continue to criticize him for his recent domestic violence incident. Jones was arrested in the wake of his first fight with Alexander Gustaffson being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in September.

As a result of the incident, which was one in a string of recent issues with the law, Jon Jones was temporarily banned from training at Jackson Wink MMA. 'Bones' has instead begun working with Henry Cejudo and Eddie Cha at Fight Ready.

However, Jones is still receiving heavy criticism from fans and pundits for his latest arrest. The former light heavyweight champion has now lashed out at his critics on Twitter.

"If you’re still talking about what happened in Las Vegas but you’re living at your moms house, your priorities are in the wrong place my friend. You over there focusing on another man’s troubles, I’m over here focusing on getting farther ahead of you."

Jon Jones clarifies his comments

After receiving a reply to his initial post, Jon Jones reiterated that he had only been targeting those who were harassing him on social media. The former 205-pound king further tweeted:

"I actually respect situations like that tremendously. If my mother was still alive I would definitely allow her to live with me. I’m talking about you losers out there, very rarely do happy or successful people take time out of their day to harass others on the Internet."

Jon Jones has not competed since 2020. Prior to his September arrest, Jones revealed his intention to return to the octagon in the second quarter of 2022.

'Bones' relinquished his light heavyweight title in order to pursue a move up to heavyweight. After negotiations for a clash with current champion Francis Ngannou fell through, Jones is on yet another lengthy layoff.

With Ngannou and interim champ Ciryl Gane set to square off at UFC 270 next January, fans will be hoping to see Jones make his long-awaited heavyweight debut against the winner sometime in 2022.

