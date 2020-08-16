Top UFC featherweights Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez have been rescheduled to fight. The pair was set to headline a Fight Night card on August 29.

However, the matchup never came to fruition as Rodriguez was forced to pull out of the contest due to an ankle sprain. Zabit Magomedsharipov later revealed that he went back to Russia because the UFC couldn't find a replacement for Rodriguez.

According to Russian MMA reporter, Igor Lazorin, the fight between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez has been rebooked for UFC 254 which is et to go down on October 24. Zabit Magomedsharipov is on a burning hot 14-fight winning streak and tasted his last defeat way back in 2013. Zabit Magomedsharipov's last win inside the octagon came against Calvin Kattar by decision last November.

His potential opponent Yair Rodriguez, defeated Jeremy Stephens in the former's last octagon outing by decision at UFC Boston in a rematch that took place following a no-contest resulting due to Stephens suffering accidental eye pokes in the pair's previous fight.

Fight fans will be relieved because the highly anticipated matchup has finally been rebooked. Initially the pair was supposed to lock horns in a five round main event encounter but since the fight has now been moved to the UFC 254 card, Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez will face each other in a three-round contest.

The winner of Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez is most likely to get a title shot against reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski up next. However, UFC 254 is scheduled to take place in October and it might be possible that Volkanovski chooses to defend his title against the likes of Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung and Max Holloway.

UFC 254 features a host of mouthwatering matchups headlined by a cracking main event featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. Other fights on the card include Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier, Alex Volkov vs. Walt Harris, and Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lauren Murphy.