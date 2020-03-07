Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk engage in heated staredown at the UFC 248 weigh-ins

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

The UFC 248 weigh-ins took place on Friday ahead of the event on Saturday night. Yoel Romero will challenge Champ Israel Adesanya for the Middleweight belt in the main event, while the co-main title fight will feature current Strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili against former Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Weili vs. Jedzejczyk weigh-in

All four title bout fighters made weight comfortably. There were initial doubts surrounding Romero, given the previous instances of him missing weight before a title fight. However, coming in late for the scales, he hit the mark as required, making him eligible for the belt.

The Strawweight bout was in no such debacle. However, Weili and Jedrzejczyk have been engaging in an intense back-and-forth feud of late. Weili reportedly displayed inappropriate gestures towards her opponents' Polish fans during her open workouts and later told Jedrzejczyk to "shut up" at the media face-off on Thursday. The former Champion returned the favor by calling Weili "cocky and arrogant", adding that she will take back the belt that once belonged to her.

At the weigh-in, Weili showed a glimpse of the "overconfidence" that Jedrzejczyk referred to when talking about her.

"Don't blink, because I will knock her out any second."

Jedrzejczyk decided not to take the route of issuing threats and stuck with a more subtle tone.

"I truly believe that tomorrow, we are going to see the best Strawweight title fight in history."

Advertisement

The fight will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 7. Read about where and when to catch the event live here.