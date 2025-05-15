Using the best Clash Royale Disturbed Graves event decks can help players make the most out of this event. In the themed battles, Tombstones, Skeletons, and Royal Ghosts spawn periodically in the Arena, filling the battlefield with low-health troops. Thus, cards that can counter swarms are often used in Disturbed Grave decks.
This article lists the five best Clash Royale Disturbed Graves event decks.
5 best Clash Royale Disturbed Graves event decks that players should try
The Clash Royale Disturbed Graves event will be available till May 19, 2025. Here are five decks you should try in this challenge:
1) Hog Cycle
- Firecracker (Evolution)
- Cannon (Evolution)
- Hog Rider
- Valkyrie
- Earthquake
- Skeletons
- Ice Spirit
- The Log
This Hog Cycle deck uses the Hog Rider as the Win Condition, and other low-cost cards for quick cycling. Apart from that, the Firecracker will be an important asset for defeating skeleton swarms.
The Cannon, paired with Ice Spirit or Skeletons, is the main defence of this deck. A combination of these cards can be used to delay enemy attack pushes.
2) Bowler and Magic Archer Control deck
- Firecracker (Evolution)
- Witch (Evolution)
- Goblin Barrel
- Magic Archer
- Bowler
- Knight
- Bomber
- The Log
With this deck, the aim is to control the swarms using Magic Archer, Bowler, or the Bomber. The Goblin Barrel is the Win Condition of this deck, as it can be used to target the enemy crown towers directly.
Most Clash Royale Disturbed Graves event decks run the Log card, as it can be used to defeat upcoming swarms for only 2 elixir.
3) Hog Cycle with Evo Valkyrie
- Firecracker (Evolution)
- Valkyrie (Evolution)
- Hog Rider
- Earthquake
- Skeletons
- Ice Spirit
- The Log
- Tesla
This is another deck that runs the Hog Rider as the Win Condition. The low-cost troops and spells are placed to help the player use the Rider more often. Apart from that, the Valkyrie provides good coverage against swarms.
Most Clash Royale Disturbed Graves event decks run the Earthquake spell, as it can be used to destroy spawning Tombstones.
4) Executioner Evo Control deck
- Executioner (Evolution)
- Witch (Evolution)
- Valkyrie
- Mother Witch
- Poison
- Firecracker
- Princess
- Arrows
This is a control deck with no specific win condition. While using it, the aim should be to defeat enemy swarms using the Executioner or other splash attackers. Mother Witch is a crucial part of this deck as she can convert the low-health skeletons into her Hogs.
Arrows and Poison Spells should help defeat swarms near the crown tower, while also dealing some tower damage.
5) Log Bait with Evo Valkyrie
- Goblin Barrel (Evolution)
- Valkyrie (Evolution)
- Rocket
- Princess
- Goblin Gang
- Ice Spirit
- The Log
- Inferno Tower
With this deck, the aim is to target the enemy crown tower using the Goblin Barrel, while Princess and Goblin Gang are used to bait out the enemy's Log. This deck runs the Inferno Tower as the main defender, as it provides good coverage against tanks. That said, players can switch it for the Bomber Tower to provide an even better overage against swarms
Valkyrie is used in many Clash Royale Disturbed Graves event decks as she can consistently defeat swarms.
