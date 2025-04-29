Clash Royale Witch Evolution: Ability, stats, and more

Supercell is set to introduce the Clash Royale Witch Evolution on May 5, 2025, with the start of the new season. Players can unlock the 32nd card evolution by collecting six Shards belonging to the Witch. Meanwhile, premium gamers can unlock it instantly by purchasing the Pass Royale for the upcoming month. It will have 1 cycle, which means that one in every two deployments will be the evolved version.
This article further describes the Clash Royale Witch Evolution, highlighting its ability and stats.
Healing Bones: Ability of the Clash Royale Witch Evolution
The highlight of the Evolved Witch is her unique ability called Healing Bones. Whenever a Skeleton dies nearby, its soul floats toward the Witch, healing her for 109 HP at level 11. The animation takes one second, so the healing isn’t instant.
Interestingly, the Witch can heal past her normal health pool, up to 130% of her base HP, reaching a maximum of 1,090 HP. This means she can potentially survive heavy spells like Lightning if she’s gathered enough healing from fallen Skeletons.
This ability is not limited to her spawned Skeletons, as she heals a similar amount of health from other Skeleton cards like Guards, Tombstone, Skeleton Army, and Skeleton Barrel. However, it's essential to know that this ability does not work with the cloned Skeletons or those spawned by the Skeleton King's ability.
Stats of the Clash Royale Witch Evolution
In terms of stats, the Evolved Witch maintains the same numbers as her normal version. She inflicts 135 area damage and boasts 839 HP, which is similar to her Level 11 normal counterpart. Furthermore, she spawns Skeletons every seven seconds with a range of 5.5 tiles.
The real difference lies in the two new stats tied to her Evolution ability, which are the heal per Skeleton and maximum HP. As described earlier, she gains 109 HP per dead Skeleton and has the maximum capacity of 1,090 HP at Level 11.
How to unlock the Clash Royale Witch Evolution
To unlock the Witch Evolution, players with the Diamond Pass Royale will receive six Witch Shards once the new season begins on May 5. Additionally, the F2P (free-to-play) players can collect Witch shards through several other means: Level Up Chests, Legendary Lucky Drops, future Live Events, and shop offers in upcoming seasons.
