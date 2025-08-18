5 best controller-supported games on Apple iPhone

The best controller-supported games on Apple iPhone can help players get a portable console-like gaming experience on a tight budget. Playing on an iPhone with controller support ensures smoother gameplay, precise inputs, and an enhanced, engaging experience. Besides, mobile gaming becomes more enjoyable and a lot easier with a better reaction speed and accuracy.

Therefore, this article aims to list five of the best controller-supported games on Apple iPhone to help readers enhance their mobile gaming experience.

Resident Evil 4 and four other best controller-supported games on Apple iPhone

1) Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 is one of the best survival-horror titles available, offering console-quality graphics in mobile gaming. It is completely optimized for controller support, allowing players to use devices like gamepads for enhanced control, especially during intense combat sequences.

The controller support feature elevates the gameplay experience of Resident Evil 4 (Image via Capcom)

Controllers make it easier to complete actions such as aiming and parrying, which elevate the experience. Furthermore, with a gripping story and atmospheric scenes, Resident Evil 4 is easily among the best controller-supported games on Apple iPhone.

2) Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact, the popular gacha ARPG from HoYoverse, also supports controller on mobile. The controller navigation allows you to navigate through the open world, and also helps with easier control over combat than the touchscreen.

Genshin Impact has controller support on iOS (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact on mobile maintains a feature parity with console and PC as well, helping you enjoy cross-platform gameplay. You can control almost all the gameplay elements using the controller support, including puzzle solving and menu navigation. Thanks to this, you can defeat final bosses, endgame challenges, and more on your mobile device. This earns Genshin Impact a place in the list of the best controller-support games on Apple iPhone.

3) Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the most recent addition to the Prince of Persia franchise, and it offers native controller support with a variety of peripherals. Ubisoft has added complete remapping options for both touch and controller settings, so that you can navigate through the ancient kingdom more efficiently.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is among the best controller-supported games on Apple iPhone (Image via Ubisoft)

The control presets cater to different playstyles, which include console experience, mobile experience, and casual mode, balancing both accessibility and complexity on mobile devices. Such varied gameplay options make Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown one of the best controller-supported games on Apple iPhones.

4) Asphalt Legends

Asphalt Legends is one of the best racing games available on mobile, and it also provides controller support on iPhone. The high-octane arcade racing game supports both MFi controllers and other popular options like Xbox and PlayStation gamepads.

Asphalt Legends recently celebrated Asphalt's 20th anniversary with a special in-game update (Image via Gameloft)

The dynamic detailing of the vehicles, the incredible lighting, and other in-game effects provide the best console-like racing experience on mobile. Controller support helps with precise steering control and boost management, and also helps execute masterful drifts at each turn. Such features make Asphalt Legends stand out as one of the best controller-supported games on Apple iPhone.

5) Minecraft

Minecraft on iPhone also supports gamepads and Bluetooth controllers. The sandbox offers a more immersive gameplay with controllers than touchscreen controls. You can tweak the layout and sensitivity settings after connecting the controller to your device and enjoy crafting.

Minecraft on iPhone with a controller provides an amazing gameplay experience (Image via Mojang Studios)

Controller support enhances navigation, combat, inventory management, and other gameplay mechanics much more easily than the touchscreen controls. Although the chat feature still relies on touchscreen controls, overall, using controllers can elevate your gameplay experience with more precise and responsive controls, almost similar to those of the console version. This makes Minecraft one of the contenders for the best controller-supported games on Apple iPhone.

