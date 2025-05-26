5 Best free-to-play games on Play Store in 2025

With thousands of mobile games launching every month, finding the best free-to-play games on Play Store can be an arduous task. These games are often hard to discover but are well worth it. Over the years, there have been a handful of games that have captured players globally thanks to their engaging gameplay and unique graphics.

This article lists five of the best free-to-play games on Play Store.

5 free-to-play games on Play Store that gamers should try

Here are the five best free-to-play games on Play Store that gamers should try:

1) mo.co

mo.co is one of the best free-to-play games on Play Store (Image via Supercell)

mo.co is Supercell's latest MMORPG title on the Google Play Store for free. The game tasks players to hunt monsters on various maps with the freedom to craft battle equipment to suit their play style.

The game is mostly free-to-play, and players can access all of its content for free. As a result, all of the progression is based on skills. There are some microtransactions that reward cosmetics, which do not affect the gameplay.

2) Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap gameplay for mobile (Image via Nuverse)

Marvel Snap is Nuverse's digital card game, available on Android and iOS. It is a PVP strategy game in which players build their decks with cards that synergize with each other. All of the cards are themed after Marvel and have different stats and abilities.

The game is free-to-play, but there are some microtransactions. For starters, there is a Season Pass that grants an exclusive seasonal card, along with a few extra resources. That said, players can unlock most of the cards for free, and many competitive decks can be created using these cards.

3) AFK Journey

AFK Journey is Lilith Game's idle Fantasy title, featuring PVE and PVP content. It is considered F2P, as players can unlock all Heroes for free by logging in to the game for a few days. Apart from that, most of the PVE content, including the story, can be cleared using free resources, as they mostly depend on strategizing and team building.

That said, the game does have a PVP aspect as well, and players will likely have to make microtransactions to secure the top ranks.

4) Phigros

Phigros is Pigeon Game's rhythm title with dynamic gameplay mechanics. Players have to sync with a song and tap on notes that appear on the screen to earn points. The notes appear from all directions and in various patterns, making the game more difficult and engaging.

The game features a plethora of songs spread across various genres to cater to a wider audience. As such, it can help players discover new songs. On top of that, the game is free to download on the Play Store and has no microtransactions, making it one of the best free-to-play games on Play Store.

5) Data Wing

Data Wing is one of the best free-to-play games on Play Store (Image via Dan Vogt)

Data Wing is Dan Vogt's racing title, focused on fast-paced gameplay. Its art style features simplistic structures with a vibrant color palette. In the in-game races, players are given a triangular vehicle, which is used to compete in PVE contests. The game also has a story mode that can keep players engaged for a few hours.

Data Wing is free to download on the Google Play Store and has no microtransactions.

