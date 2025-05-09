5 Best PUBG Mobile collaborations

Over the years, PUBG Mobile has collaborated with popular media franchises like AoT, JJK, and Arcane to captivate a global audience. These crossover events often introduce new themes and concepts that help the developers deliver fresh and exciting content to the game. For instance, the ongoing Attack on Titans season allows players to transform into Titans in the battle Royale arena.

Apart from AoT, PUBG Mobile has collaborated with 40+ franchises, all of which introduced new content and mechanics to the game. This article lists five of the best PUBG Mobile collaborations that have occurred so far.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Therefore, Indian fans should not download or install this title. That said, fans from the regions can enjoy BGMI, i.e., the Indian Variant of PUBG.

Attack on Titans and other best PUBG Mobile collaborations

1) Dragon Ball Super

Shenron and other Dragon Ball characters in PUBG Mobile (Image via Krafton)

In July 2023, PUBG Mobile teamed up with Dragon Ball Super to introduce new mechanics that allowed players to fly and use energy blasts. Players could also collect seven Dragon Balls to summon the Eternal Dragon Shenron, who could grant in-game benefits.

Apart from that, the event also featured Dragon Ball-themed skins, emulating popular characters like Goku, Freiza, Piccolo, and Ultimate Gohan.

2) Attack on Titan

An AoT-themed Titan in PUBG (Image via Krafton)

The PUBG x Attack on Titans collaboration went live on May 7, 2025, and brought many AoT-themed features to the Battle Royale Game. For starters, the event allows players to turn into Titans and wreak havoc on the battlefield.

It also introduced ODM Gears, the equipment used in the AoT Anime by humans to maneuver at high speeds. In the game, the Gear can be used to zip across the battlefield quickly. New themed skins that emulate characters like Eren Yeager, Levi Ackerman, and Mikasa are available as well.

3) BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK's avatars from the virtual concert (Image via Krafton)

In July 2022, PUBG teamed up with BLACKPINK to host their first virtual in-game concert. The collaboration was short, only running from July 22 to July 31, 2022, but was attended by 15.7 million viewers in-game. During the show, players were taken to various locations as BLACKPINK performed their songs.

The concert was called Blackpink: The Virtual, and featured Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, Kill This Love, How You Like That, and Ready for Love songs.

4) Arcane

Jinx charcter model in PUBG Mobile (Image via Krafton)

In November 2021, PUBG Mobile collaborated with Riot Games' animated series Arcane. The event introduced the Mirror World game mode, which allowed players to transform into one of the four characters: Jinx, Vi, Jace, and Caitlyn, each with their special abilities.

Apart from this, a new location was added to the Erangel Map, called the Mirror Island. It featured landscapes and buildings similar to the ones seen in Arcane. Players could also customize their avatars in Arcane's art style.

5) Jujutsu Kaisen

JJK skins in PUBG Mobile (Image via Krafton)

The PUBG x Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration arrived on February 15, 2025, and introduced a lot of elements from JJK Universe to the Battle Royale Game. For starters, a temporary event, the Jujutsu Discovery, was released that allowed players to unlock Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo skins.

Also, event-themed objects like Cursed Object Crates and Cursed Corpse Grenades were spawning on Erangel and Livik maps.

