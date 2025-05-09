PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 26: All new features explored

PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 26 has finally arrived with the game's version 3.8 update. The patch has also brought an Attack on Titan collaboration as part of the new themed Steampunk Frontier mode, as well as a new weapon and vehicle, and World of Wonder updates, among other content.
Read on to learn of the features brought about by PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 26.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 26
All the content/features released in PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 26 aim to ensure fair play for newbies since the developer has noticed they were being overpowered until now by those with better gear in entry-level maps.
Here is all the content that PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 26 features:
Season updates
- Metro Royale Chapter 26 has brought a new season and some seasonal collectibles.
- The fresh season will begin on May 9 and last until July 6, 2025, at 00:00 (UTC+0).
Gameplay updates
New Area in Misty Port and Arctic Base: Worn-Out Train
- You can use Clockwork Tokens to trade for valuable sellable items with the new Clockwork Merchant. However, watch out for the state of the merchant since you will not receive anything once it's broken.
- Some new area crates, such as Mechanical Treasure, Clockwork Crate, and Wooden Crate, have been introduced. Mechanical Treasure needs you to solve a simple clockwork puzzle to be opened, while Wooden Crates can be destroyed, which sometimes yield Clockwork Crates.
Experience Improvements
- New Container - Portable Military Server: You can hack into it to download valuable intel.
- Gear Restriction: You can no longer bring Level 4 or above gear into the basic version of Frontline Confrontation or Old Blockade Zone.
System update
- You can now decide whether to hide or display your Helmets and Backpacks in the Metro Royale Lobby.
- You can now view both teams' loadout details in Team Deathmatch and Warehouse on the results screen and Career Statistics.
