5 trending games on Play Store

With the advent of new titles daily, trending games on the Play Store fluctuate. However, some stay at the top longer while the rest fall off easily after a few months of fame. Throughout history, games like Clash of Clans, Pokémon Go, and Temple Run have left their marks on every gamer's mind, including both casual and seasonal players.

On that note, this article has listed the top 5 trending games on the Play Store and will explain their offerings in terms of gameplay experience.

What are the 5 most trending games on the Play Store?

1) PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile recently collaborated with Attack on Titan (Image via Tencent Games)

No list of trending games on the Play Store would be complete without mentioning PUBG Mobile. Despite being a long-standing favorite, this battle royale shooter continues to trend owing to its constant updates, new seasons, and special collaborations.

The recent Attack on Titan season allows players to indulge in the monsters of the favorite anime series, authored by Hajime Isayama. You can use the Titan serum to transform into a giant with maxed-out physical stats to target your opponents. Meanwhile, they can use the highly sophisticated ODM gears to surround you in the air and target you from all directions.

2) Coin Master

If you are looking for a casual, addictive game to unwind with, Coin Master is the way to go. Consistently among the top 10 trending games on the Play Store, it allows you to earn coins by spinning a virtual slot machine.

You can use these coins to build and upgrade your village or purchase any in-game items. Upon upgrading the entire village with new infrastructure, you will unlock new areas across the globe, which you can later enhance and add to your collection.

Furthermore, you can connect with friends and swap acquired cards to complete your set faster and earn rewards. Meanwhile, you can also raid others' villages to steal their coins and get richer.

3) Roblox

Chess game in Roblox (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Roblox is the third trending game on the Play Store. You can step into its virtual universe to create and explore anything you want. You’ll find thousands of creative worlds, which can vary from racing through obstacles to role-playing in imaginative worlds, and daring prison escapes.

Roblox even supports cross-platform play on mobile, PC, Xbox, or VR, allowing you to connect with the global community anywhere. Furthermore, using the in-game currency called Robux, you can create your avatar using different clothing, gear, and accessories.

4) eFootball

Lamine Yamal's celebration after scoring the goal (Image via Konami)

If you’re into football games, eFootball is one of the trending games you’ll find on the Play Store right now. It’s the fresh version of what used to be PES, giving you a new way to build and manage your dream soccer team. You start by picking your base team from top clubs and national sides, then sign your favorite players, from current stars like Lamine Yamal to legends.

The tutorial makes it easy to learn the controls, and finishing it even unlocks Lionel Messi for your squad. You can test your team against AI, challenge friends, or compete in online leagues. Weekly updates keep things interesting by adjusting player ratings based on real matches.

5) Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4

COD Mobile battle view (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Presently, Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 is among the top trending games in the shooting genre on Play Store. You can team up with your friends and jump straight into multiplayer matches, such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed. Each one of them can be played across various maps, including Nuketown and Shipment.

However, the main objective is to outlast your opponent with sly strategy and precise shooting. You can look for your favorite weapons and equip yourself with protective gear to complete the objective. New maps, modes, and collaborative event items are constantly rolled out each season to keep you engaged.

