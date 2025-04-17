eFootball version 4.4.0 update: All major features explained

A few hours ago, Konami announced the eFootball version 4.4.0 update features through a video (titled eFootball Connect) on the game's official YouTube channel. Producers Junichi Taya and Jiro Sogo, alongside popular actor Riku Hagiwara, discussed the features of the upcoming update, which will focus on gameplay, player development, and useful functions.

Ad

This article acts as a guide to help eFootball enthusiasts learn about the version 4.4.0 update features in detail.

What are the new features in the eFootball version 4.4.0 update?

Here's a look at all the major features in the eFootball version 4.4.0 update:

Gameplay

1) A new VS AI mode will be added in eFootball League

eFootball League VS AI feature (Image via Konami)

A new VS AI category has been added to the eFootball League in the version 4.4.0 update. You can test your gaming skills against AI whose level will gradually increase as you rise through the divisions. It is touted that the AI opponent in Divisions 1 and 2 will provide a tough challenge to even seasoned players.

Ad

Trending

The AI will play with a squad of random players also participating in the category. Hence, it will prepare you before you jump into PvP matches.

2) Crossplay will be available

Cross-platform matchmaking will be available in version 4.4.0 (Image via Konami)

The long-anticipated Cross feature will be available in version 4.4.0. This implies that you will be able to play co-op and friendly matches with your friends who are using a different platform.

Ad

You can also matchmake with users from different platforms when you play events and the eFootball League. Furthermore, the events and the eFootball rankings will be combined for all platforms.

3) Smart Assist will be fully implemented in all modes

After considering customer feedback, gameplay data, and other factors, Konami has fully implemented the Smart Assist feature in all modes in the eFootball version 4.4.0 update.

Newcomers will find the feature pre-enabled when they download the title, enabling them to dive right into action.

Ad

Also read: eFootball International Cup Qualifiers Campaign: Show Time Players, rewards, and more.

Player development

1) Backup Player slots will be added to store more players

Backup players slot in eFootball (Image via Konami)

To effectively increase the number of players you can store, Backup Player slots will be added in version 4.4.0.

Ad

Once you have filled your "My Team" capacity to 900 players, you can use GP to add up to 500 more as Backup Players. However, you cannot train these players or directly use them in your game plan.

2) You will be able to release multiple players at once

Releasing players in bulk in eFootball (Image via Konami)

In version 4.4.0, you will have the ability to release multiple players at once. Previously, you could only release multiple players from "My Team", but in the forthcoming update, you can choose and release players in bulk from the pre-draw menu.

Ad

3) A new Skill Training Program will be added

New Skill Training Program in eFootball version 4.4.0 update (Image via Konami)

Konami has added a new Skill Training Program for the upcoming eFootball version 4.4.0 update. You can choose any random skill category of your choice and train your players. This will boost the players' attributes according to your needs.

Ad

You can acquire this through the eFootball League and various in-game events.

4) You will be able to delete unwanted skills learned in the past

Considering the function of the Legacy Transfer, you can delete a particular skill of a player. This will enable you to participate in more Skill Training and add the new skill to the empty slot.

Useful functions

Squad Display

Revamped Squad display in eFootball (Image via Konami)

Substitutes and the starting lineup will be shown on a single screen in the revamped Squad Display feature for mobile. The feature returns after a long gap, as it was last featured in PES Mobile.

Ad

With so many major features, Konami will likely hope that the eFootball version 4.4.0 update becomes a massive success.

Read more on eFootball:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More