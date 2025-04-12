5 best gaming keyboards in 2025

The best gaming keyboards in 2025 should provide a competitive edge to users with their responsiveness, premium quality, lower latency rate, and more. However, it often becomes an exhiliarating task for players to compare so many aspects of different keyboards side-by-side and choose the best option that can enhance their overall gaming experience.

Therefore, this article lists the five best gaming keyboards to get in 2025. It showcases keyboards of various ranges, sizes, and features that have received the most flattering customer reviews on different websites.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Some of the best gaming keyboards in 2025 to enhance your overall experience

As mentioned previously, this article features keyboards with a lower latency rate, premium quality, and incredible responsiveness that also have decent reviews on popular e-commerce websites.

Also read: Mechanical vs membrane keyboards

1) Nuphy Field75 HE

Nuphy Field75 HE comes with magnetic switches and Hall Effect Sensors. The 8000Hz polling rate ensures better responsiveness, making it a great fit for both office use and competitive gaming. The RGB backlighting provides a great visual experience.

The Nuphy Field75 HE has a sturdy plastic body with hot-swappable keys and PBT keycaps. This increases your customization options. It also features a volume knob.

Nuphy Field75 HE keyboard is one of the best choices for gaming keyboards (Image via Nuphy)

That said, there are certain downsides to the keyboard. For example, the south-facing LEDs with keycaps lack the shine. Also, due to its design, this keyboard might not fit every setup.

Also read: Best keyboard size for a gaming keyboard

Despite its drawbacks, priced at more than $300 on different e-commerce websites, it is considered one of the best gaming keyboards in 2025.

Nuphy Field75 HE Specs Connection type USB Type-C to Type-A cable, Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4 GHz wireless with USB-A dongle Dimensions 14.7 x 5.2 x 1.6 inches Polling Rate 8000 Hz Material Plastic frame, doubleshot PBT keycaps Backlight Full RGB backlighting with customizable options

Pros

Hall Effect Sensors and magnetic switches

8K Polling Rate

Faster response time

PBT Keycaps

Cons

Design might not fit every setup

Might be an expensive choice for casual gamers

2) Razer Blackwidow v4 Pro

The Razer Blackwidow v4 Pro comes with dedicated macro keys. It also provides a 4K Hz polling rate for better response. Thanks to the 5.1 Bluetooth, it offers seamless connectivity. It can help you connect to and toggle between three Bluetooth devices.

Razer Blackwidow v4 is among the most loved gaming keyboards on e-commerce websites in 2025 (Image via Razer)

This 75% wireless keyboard provides hot-swappable design keys with Razer Orange Tactile switches for better feel. It also comes with a padded wrist rest that extends its RGB lighting by 20 zones, increasing your comfort.

While this is one of the best gaming keyboards in 2025 priced within the range of $250 - $299, it is a fairly expensive choice. Besides, due to its wrist rest area, the Blackwidow v4 Pro takes up a lot of desk space.

Furthermore, it relies heavily on Razer's software for customization, and being a wireless device, the battery drains out quickly, which might make it an inconvenient choice for casual gamers on a budget.

Razer Blackwidow V4 Pro Specs Connection type Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 18.25 x 6 x 1.75 inches Polling Rate 4000 Hz Material Plastic frame, textured doubleshot PBT keycaps Backlight Per-key RGB lighting and underglow with 18 zones on the keyboard and 20 additional zones on the wrist rest

Pros

Plush, padded wrist rest

Per-key lighting by Razer Chroma RGB

Optimized typing experience

4K Hz Polling Rate

Cons

Battery-draining issue

3) SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 wired keyboard comes with OmniPoint 3.0 switches that offer better actuation points than most gaming keyboards available in the market. This wired keyboard also features an aluminum top plate and PBT keycaps that ensure longevity and provide a premium feel, making it one of the best gaming keyboards in 2025.

SteelSeries Apex Pro is an adjustable gaming keyboard with Rapid Tap (Image via SteelSeries)

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 gaming keyboard has Rapid Trigger functionality that adjusts actuation points for faster repeated presses of a key. It also includes protection mode, which reduces the sensitivity of surrounding keys when an intended key is pressed, reducing the chances of accidental inputs.

Besides, it also comes with wrist rest to help provide extra comfort during long gaming hours, making it one of the best gaming keyboards in 2025.

That said, priced within the $200-$250 range, this device requires the SteelSeries GG software for full functionality. Besides, limited Hall Effect Coverage and lack of Analog Stick Mapping ability might discourage players looking for full analog capabilities.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 Specs Connection Wired via USB-A with a detachable braided USB-C Dimensions 14 x 5 x 1.7 inches Polling Rate Approximately 1000 Hz Materials Premium aluminum top plate, triple-layer sound-dampening foam, doubleshot PBT keycaps Backligh Per-Key RGB illumination

Pros

Protection mode reduces key sensitivity of surrounding keys for more responsive gameplay

Newly redesigned Hall Effects for faster actuation

Compact TKL design to help you free up disc space

Cons

The keyboard requires SteelSeries GG software for full functionality

4) Asus ROG Strix Scope II

While most of the keyboards on the list so far have reduced keys, the Asus ROG Strix Scope II manages to retain a 96% layout of a regular keyboard in a compact design to free up desk space, and it also comes with a wrist rest.

Asus ROG Strix Scope II comes with hot-swappable Snow Switches and a wrist rest (Image via Asus)

The hot-swappable Optical RX Switches increase the keyboard's responsiveness, thanks to their 1ms response time. Pre-lubed keyboard stabilizers with integrated sound-dampening foam and switch-dampening pads, and PBT doubleshot shine-resistant keycaps provide a premium feel to the users.

Overall, priced within an affordable range of $150-$200, the Asus ROG Strix Scope II is worth a mention in the list of the best gaming keyboards in 2025.

That said, with low-profile switches, this keyboard might not appeal to professional gamers.

Asus ROG Strix Scope II Specs Connection type Bluetooth, RF 2.4 GHz with ROG SpeedNova technology, and wired USB Type-C to USB-A. Dimensions 14.84 x 5.16 x 1.57 inches Polling Rate 1000 Hz for both RF 2.4 GHz and wired connection Materials Aluminum alloy top plate silicone dampening foam and doubleshot PBT keycaps Backlight Per-key RGB with Aura Sync compatability

Pros

Both wired and wireless connectivity

Hot-swappable switches

Enhanced typing experience

Three tilt position and a detachable wrist pad

Cons

96% layout with wrist rest eats up a lot of desk space

5) Logitech Pro X 60

Logitech has been one of the most reliable brands when it comes to producing computer peripherals and software. The Logitech Pro X 60 has a compact design, saving desk space, making it ideal for smaller setups. The doubleshot PBT keycaps ensure longevity and provide a premium feel to the users. This device also supports RGB lighting.

Logitech Pro X 60, despite its shortcomings, is one of the best gaming keyboards in 2025 for beginners and casual gamers (Image via Logitech)

This keyboard does not come with a wrist rest, and the polling rate of only 1K Hz pushes it slightly behind its competitors. Furthermore, being a wireless device, it might cause connectivity issues.

Thus, priced within the range of $100-$150, it can be a great option for casual budget-conscious gamers, however, it might not be an appealing choice for professional players.

Logitech Pro X 60 Specs Connection Type Wireless via Lightspeed (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth, and wired USB-C Dimensions 11.4 x 4 x 1.5 inches Polling Rate 1000 Hz Materials Metal top case with doubleshot PBT keycaps Backlight Lightsync RGB with per-key customization via Logitech G HUB software

Pros

Compact design saves a lot of disc space

GXoptical switches for faster actuation

Includes carrying case

Cons

Does not include a wrist rest

