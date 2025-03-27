5 Best Khonshu decks in Marvel Snap

Khonshu decks in Marvel Snap fall under the Discard archetype that rewards players for discarding cards from the hand. This card can be discarded up to two times per game to be resurrected later with significant buffs. As such, Khonshu works well with cards like Blade and Lady Sif. Additionally, the various phases of Khonshu can be distinguished by taking note of its moon symbol in the name.

That said, this article lists five of the best Khonshu decks in Marvel Snap that players should try.

Best Khonshu decks in Marvel Snap that gamers should try

Here are five of the best Khonshu decks in Marvel Snap:

1) Khonshu with Helicarrier and MODOK

MODOK costs 8 energy to deploy (Image via Nuverse)

Miek (Cost: 1, Power: 1)

(Cost: 1, Power: 1) Blade (Cost: 1, Power: 3)

(Cost: 1, Power: 3) Morbius (Cost: 2, Power: 0)

(Cost: 2, Power: 0) The Collector (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Swarm (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Colleen Wing (Cost: 2, Power: 4)

(Cost: 2, Power: 4) Moon Knight (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Corvus Glaive (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

(Cost: 3, Power: 5) Lady Sif (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

(Cost: 3, Power: 5) MODOK (Cost: 5, Power: 8)

(Cost: 5, Power: 8) Khonshu (Cost: 6, Power: 5)

(Cost: 6, Power: 5) Helicarrier (Cost: 6, Power: 10)

With this deck, the game plan is to discard cards using Blade, Moon Knight, Lady Sif, and Modok to acquire various boosts. For instance, Miek gains 1 power when a card is discarded, Morbius gains +2 power when a card is discarded, and Khonshu resurrects in new forms when it is discarded. Players can also aim to resurrect Helicarrier.

Khonshu decks in Marvel Snap often run MODOK, thanks to its ability to discard all cards.

2) Khonshu with Gorr and Stature

Moon Knight discards an event-cost card from the hand (Image via Nuverse)

The Hood (Cost: 1, Power: -3)

(Cost: 1, Power: -3) Nico Minoru (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Swarm (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) The First Ghost Rider (Cost: 2, Power: 5)

(Cost: 2, Power: 5) Moon Knight (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Viper (Cost: 3, Power: 4)

(Cost: 3, Power: 4) Lady Sif (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

(Cost: 3, Power: 5) Iron Man (Cost: 5, Power: 0)

(Cost: 5, Power: 0) Black Bolt (Cost: 5, Power: 7)

(Cost: 5, Power: 7) Stature (Cost: 5, Power: 7)

(Cost: 5, Power: 7) Gorr the God Butcher (Cost: 6, Power: -1)

(Cost: 6, Power: -1) Khonshu (Cost: 6, Power: 5)

With this deck, the aim is to resurrect to have two six-cost cards — Gorr and Khonshu — on the board. To do so, these cards must first be discarded using Lady Sif, Moon Knight, or The First Ghost Rider. Later, the player can revive Gorr using Khonshu.

Moon Knight is often used in Khonshu decks in Marvel Snap because it can consistently discard Khonshu.

3) Khonshu with Apocalypse and MODOK

Apocalypse returns to the deck with +4 power when discarded (Image via Nuverse)

Blade (Cost: 1, Power: 3)

(Cost: 1, Power: 3) Morbius (Cost: 2, Power: 0)

(Cost: 2, Power: 0) Gambit (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Moon Knight (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Corvus Glaive (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

(Cost: 3, Power: 5) Lady Sif (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

(Cost: 3, Power: 5) Dracula (Cost: 4, Power: 1)

(Cost: 4, Power: 1) Malekith (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Proxima Midnight (Cost: 4, Power: 7)

(Cost: 4, Power: 7) MODOK (Cost: 5, Power: 8)

(Cost: 5, Power: 8) Khonshu (Cost: 6, Power: 5)

(Cost: 6, Power: 5) Apocalypse (Cost: 6, Power: 8)

This deck runs MODOK to discard Khonshu and Apocalypse towards the end of the game. Doing so will unlock Khonshu's next form and grant Apocalypse energy. In such a situation, the player should play Khonshu to resurrect a card, leaving Apocalypse in hand. In the end, Dracula will absorb Apocalypse's power.

Khonshu decks in Marvel Snap often run Apocalypse because both of the cards benefit from being discarded.

4) Khonshu with Scorn and Dracula

Dracula is used in many Khonshu decks in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

Scorn (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Blade (Cost: 1, Power: 3)

(Cost: 1, Power: 3) Morbius (Cost: 2, Power: 0)

(Cost: 2, Power: 0) Colleen Wing (Cost: 2, Power: 4)

(Cost: 2, Power: 4) Gambit (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Moon Knight (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Corvus Glaive (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

(Cost: 3, Power: 5) Lady Sif (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

(Cost: 3, Power: 5) Dracula (Cost: 4, Power: 1)

(Cost: 4, Power: 1) MODOK (Cost: 5, Power: 8)

(Cost: 5, Power: 8) Khonshu (Cost: 6, Power: 5)

(Cost: 6, Power: 5) Apocalypse (Cost: 6, Power: 8)

With this card composition, one of the goals is to consistently power up Morbius as it gets stronger when a card is discarded. Blade, Moon Knight, Lady Sif, and Corvus Glaive are used for this task.

The player also has the option to use the combination of MODOK Khonshu, Apocalypse, and Dracula to create a favorable condition.

5) Khonshu with Gorr and Stature

Blade costs 1 energy to deploy (Image via Nuverse)

Blade (Cost: 1, Power: 3)

(Cost: 1, Power: 3) Fenris Wolf (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Lady Sif (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

(Cost: 3, Power: 5) Gladiator (Cost: 3, Power: 8)

(Cost: 3, Power: 8) Shang-Chi (Cost: 4, Power: 3)

(Cost: 4, Power: 3) Silver Samurai (Cost: 4, Power: 5)

(Cost: 4, Power: 5) Ghost Rider (Cost: 4, Power: 5)

(Cost: 4, Power: 5) Iron Man (Cost: 5, Power: 0)

(Cost: 5, Power: 0) Black Bolt (Cost: 5, Power: 7)

(Cost: 5, Power: 7) Stature (Cost: 5, Power: 7)

(Cost: 5, Power: 7) Gorr the God Butcher (Cost: 6, Power: -1)

(Cost: 6, Power: -1) Khonshu (Cost: 6, Power: 5)

With this deck, one of the aims is to reduce the cost of Stature by using Samurai or Black Bolt. Additionally, Blade and Lady Sif are used to discard Gorr and Khonshu in Marvel Snap, and the former can later be resurrected.

Blade discards the right-most card from the player's hand. As a result, it is used in many Khonshu decks in Marvel Snap.

