5 best tips to win more matches in BGMI 3.9 update Transformers mode

The BGMI 3.9 update's Transformers mode is a unique part of Battlegrounds Mobile India's upcoming collaboration with the Transformers franchise. This game mode will give the players a chance to summon the leaders of the Autobots and the Decepticons. In each match, two players will be able to control Optimus Prime and Megatron and use their powers.

Players will need a special token to summon the robots, which is available at the new hot-drop zones. However, landing in such zones can severely impact their survivability.

This article discusses five such tips that can help them win more matches in the BGMI 3.9 update Transformers mode.

The best tips to conquer the Transformers mode in BGMI 3.9 update

1) Prioritize adaptive drop locations

There are two hot-drop zones in the BGMI 3.9 update. These places are called the Neon Outposts. Each of them has three different sections called the Arena, the Black Market, and the Energy Plant. All of these locations will help players earn plenty of loot, along with the Spacebridge Beacon, which will help them summon the Transformers.

The best loot can be found in the Arena, but this area is quite open. Thus, players who lack confidence in their skills in clutch moments should drop at the Black Market or the Energy Plant area, where they can find better cover while looting the place. This way, they will not need to engage in unnecessary fights, thus increasing their survivability.

2) Learn the powers of the Transformers

Both Optimus Prime and Megatron are insanely overpowered, and it will be hard even for a team of two to take down these robots. However, there are certain drawbacks to using these robots. Optimus Prime is a melee hero who will attack with an axe, while Megatron is a ranged hero who shoots lasers.

Transformers fighting in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Whenever an Optimus Prime is near a Megatron, an energy shield will be created around them, and the robots cannot leave this shield until one eliminates the other. Hence, players must pick their fights in such cases. Moreover, when Optimus Prime is in the truck form, the teammates sitting inside the vehicle won't be able to shoot.

Players won't be able to transform into a robot at the end of the matches, which restricts them from getting unfair advantages in late-game scenarios. Therefore, it is better to learn the details of the mega robots' skills and flaws before using them in matches.

3) Master map awareness

With the launch of the BGMI 3.9 update Transformers mode, some new portals are coming to the game. There will be some portals in the Neon Outposts. They will take players to a new mini-game, where they will fight against enemies using melee weapons. Certain portals will throw players into space, where they can also invite their teammates.

Some Portals can take you to space (Image via Krafton)

This second type of portal can serve as a great opportunity for players trying to escape enemy bullets. These portals will also help them figure out new ambush opportunities. While these portals get closed during late games, they can create problems for unaware players in early- to mid-games. Therefore, map awareness will be one of the most crucial parts of gameplay in this update.

4) Upgrade Transformers' skills to gain an advantage

When playing as a Transformer, players can get an Energy Cube upon defeating the enemy Transformer. They can then suck the Energy out of this cube to unlock new skills of the Transformer in the BGMI 3.9 update.

Optimus Prime's skill helps him charge toward the target. This skill ends with the leader of the Autobots slamming his Axe on his target to deal maximum damage.

Once the robot uses the Energy Cube, a new skill will be unlocked (Image via Krafton)

On the other hand, Megatron shoots insanely overpowered laser shots. These are so powerful that the recoil pushes the robot backwards.

Depending on the robot a player is using, these skills can instantly eliminate players who do not have the special powers. Therefore, it is important for players using any of these robots to kill the enemy robot as soon as possible to unlock the special skill of their robot.

5) Communication is key

A well-synced squad will always have the best chances of winning a BGMI match. Sharing intel with teammates about drop location, loot location, enemy movement, and more through the voice chat can increase a player's chances of winning in the BGMI 3.9 update Transformers mode.

Plan coordinated assaults when attacking a Transformer. A solo player may not be enough to take down a robot, but a team of four, effectively executing their plans on the battlefield, can easily get the job done. Cover teammates during an engagement and help each other to ensure victory.

About the author Subhadip Dey



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More