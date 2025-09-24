50 best Arena Breakout names for anime lovers

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 24, 2025 08:51 GMT
Give yourself a cool name in Arena Breakout (Image via Level Infinite)

Battle royale titles like Arena Breakout have a massive playerbase. Thus, acquiring a desired moniker is especially arduous since the developers of such titles ensure each player has their own unique in-game identity. As a result, one username cannot be used by multiple users.

As a workaround, many players add numerals and symbols to their usernames, which ends up making it look odd. This article lists some cool usernames for Arena Breakout players themed around different anime.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

List of 50 best Arena Breakout names for anime lovers

Here are some cool names for Arena Breakout players to make them stand out on the battleground:

  1. Shadow Ninja
  2. Crimson Alchemy
  3. Mecha Blitz
  4. Spirit Blade
  5. Tempest Sorcerer
  6. Dragon Fury
  7. Titan Reborn
  8. Stardust Ronin
  9. Mystic Sensei
  10. Wolf Of Isekai
  11. Supreme Exorcist
  12. Thunder Hikari
  13. Sakura Venom
  14. Titan Slayer
  15. Black Lotus Mage
  16. Arcane Shonen
  17. Cosmic Tsundere
  18. Blitz Idol
  19. Neon Kitsune
  20. Reaper Senpai
  21. Light Yoroi
  22. Ember Kunoichi
  23. Vortex Otaku
  24. Moonlit Valkyrie
  25. Yandere Sniper
  26. Quantum Neko
  27. Blade Of Tsushima
  28. Phantom Joestar
  29. Twilight Shikigami
  30. Machina Shiro
  31. Frost Anbu
  32. Karma Saga
  33. Warp Brawler
  34. Mahou Guardian
  35. Chill Samurai
  36. Zero Rewrite
  37. Stealth Shojo
  38. Raging Berserker
  39. Serenade Sorceress
  40. Hex Requiem
  41. Ninja Sensei
  42. Blaze Shooter
  43. Chibi Predator
  44. Edge Of Fate
  45. Death God X
  46. Tempest Senpai
  47. Vivid Shonen
  48. Zen Shadowcaster
  49. Abyss Breaker
  50. Aegis Samurai
Bonus names

  • Kawaii Mercenary
  • Gravity Quirk
  • Blade Recon
  • Soul Alchemist
  • Rook Of Rebellion
  • Titan Jutsu
  • Storm Frontier
  • Howl Of Spirits
  • Nova Espada
  • Blade Of Truth
  • Cyclone Haunter
  • Mirage Hunter
  • Frost Vanguard
  • Magic Caster
  • Prism Warden
  • Oni Striker
  • Pulse Hero
  • Spiral Knight
  • Sable Dragon
  • Luna Invoker
  • Blitz Yokai
  • Giga Otaku
  • Stealth Sensei
  • Honey Badger Jin
  • Saber Lore
  • Dark Kitsune
  • Night Harbinger
  • Demon Chanter
  • Quartz Ronin
  • Aether Slinger
  • Runic Brawler
  • Scythe Acolyte
  • Cipher Mage
  • Void Outlaw
  • Echo Specter
  • Pulse Slinger
  • Sanzu Warrior
  • Weeb Shrouder
  • Quantum Sage
  • Tiger Gale
  • Neo Azusa
  • Eternal Kazuma
  • Arcadia Senki
  • Wired Shaman
  • Feral Satori
  • Nova Nemesis
  • Hunter Miko
  • Spiral Caster
  • Rocket Kappa
  • Mystic Hiryu

If your chosen name is unavailable, you could mix and match it with another one from the list. Or, add your personal touch to it.

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

