Finding good names for mo.co players is a fun part of the process since the title was recently released globally. Although the game has received a global invite-only release, those interested should install it and acquire their desired in-game name (IGN) as soon as possible.
Note that an ideal IGN should reflect players' gaming persona with style. However, it shouldn't consist of derogatory words or be offensive to other gamers, as it can result in a permanent ban. Keeping all this in mind, we've compiled a list of some 50 best names for mo.co players.
List of some cool names for mo.co players
Below is a list of some cool names for mo.co players:
- Cyber Phantom
- Neon Reaper
- Shadow Circuit
- Byte Slayer
- Techno Titan
- Glitch Sniper
- Pixel Predator
- Mecha Warrior
- Neon Assassin
- Cyber Wraith
- Data Destroyer
- Digital Ghost
- Quantum Hunter
- Hackster X
- AI Overlord
- Stealth Coder
- Nano Sniper
- Glitch Phantom
- Cyber Rogue
- Bot Terminator
- Neon Striker
- Code Breaker
- Dark Firewall
- Holo Stalker
- Tech Ninja
- Stealth Hacker
- Neon Fury
- Glitch Overdrive
- Cyber Sentinel
- Byte Raider
- Rogue AI
- Circuit Breaker
- Quantum Striker
- Viral Phantom
- Cyberstorm
- Data Ninja
- Firewall Slayer
- Hacker X
- Stealth Byte
- Neon Predator
- Digi Phantom
- Cybernetic Reaper
- Rogue Coder
- Pixel Stalker
- Digi Overlord
- Techno Phantom
- Bot Buster
- Dark Algorithm
- Cyber Sniper
- Glitch Assassin
- Neon Warlord
Note that some of these names can be inaccessible if they are already in use. If your chosen monicker is unavailable, add a few numerals, symbols, or your personal touch. You can also turn to websites like Nickfinder.com or LingoJam.com, as they feature pretty unique symbols and fonts that can be added to your alias.
How to install mo.co on Android or iOS devices
Since mo.co has received an invite-only global release, players need an invitation link to play the game even after installing it.
To acquire an invitation link, players can follow a content creator who covers topics related to mo.co. They post QR Codes on their social media handles that grant access to the game.
Here's a step-by-step guide to installing and getting access to the game:
- Step 1: Install mo.co on your device via the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on your device type.
- Step 2: Launch the game on your device.
- Step 3: Tap on the Scan QR Code icon and scan the acquired QR Code.
Finish these steps, and you will be able to access the game. If you can't acquire an invitation link, you can still follow these steps and click on the Apply at mo.co icon instead of the Scan QR Code icon. This will give you a chance to receive the link via email.