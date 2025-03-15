50 funny Brawl Stars club names in 2025 

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Mar 15, 2025 14:42 IST
Give yourself a funny name (Image via Supercell)

Many players tend to use funny Brawl Stars club names while creating a club in the game to appeal to other gamers looking to join them. However, you might not always be able to acquire the username you desire. This is because the developer doesn't allow one name to be used by multiple gamers.

To help those struggling to find a funny name for their club, this article brings a list of 50 cool and funny Brawl Stars club names. It goes without saying that you can alter or add your personal touch to the chosen name to suit your club's flair.

List of funny Brawl Stars club names in 2025

Give your club a goofy touch by choosing a name from this list (Image via Supercell)

The following is a list of funny Brawl Stars club names:

  • No Aim No Shame
  • Spin to Win
  • Laggy Legends
  • Auto Aim Addicts
  • Bush Campers United
  • Supercell Please Buff
  • Oops Wrong Button
  • Trophy Droppers Anonymous
  • No Skins No Wins
  • Clutch or Kick
  • AFK and Chill
  • Brawlers Gone Wild
  • Dynamike’s Boomers
  • Edgar’s Emo Gang
  • WiFi Warriors
  • Button Mashers
  • The Toxic Spinners
  • Mortis Mains Unite
  • Primo’s El Noobs
  • Overtime Chokers
  • Panic Super Squad
  • Sweaty Tryhards
  • Teamers Beware
  • The Missed Supers
  • Daily Dose of Tilt
  • The Rage Quitters
  • Brawl Til We Fall
  • Gadget Misclickers
  • Toxic but Friendly
  • Super Lag Bros
  • Blame the Randoms

  • Cactus Huggers
  • Bush Snipers Elite
  • Carry Me Please
  • 3v1 and Losing
  • Gadget Spam Squad
  • Brawlin’ Buffoons
  • The Trophy Thieves
  • Yeet and Delete
  • Oops All Tanks
  • We Need a Medic
  • Salty Sprayers
  • The Respawn Crew
  • Big Brain Moments
  • 0.1% HP Clutch
  • Trophy Bankrupts
  • Spinning is Winning
  • Nerf Everyone Else
  • Ultimate Underdogs
  • Pushing Til Tilt
Note that some monickers in this list can be already in use and, therefore, will be inaccessible. If this happens, add your personal touch using a few numerals or symbols to the chosen name to make it available.

If your device's keyboard doesn't have the symbols or fonts you wish to add to your username, you can use websites like Nickfinder.com or LingoJam.com. You will also find some cool and unique usernames on these platforms that you might find useful while creating a new Brawl Stars account.

